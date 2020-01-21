CLEARWATER — For the fifth consecutive year, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has set an all-time passenger record.
According to the latest passenger report, nearly than 2.3 million passengers flew to/from 57 non-stop destinations in 2019. Overall, 2019 was up 2% over 2018. December 2019 was a 12% increase over December 2018 with 196, 331 passengers and our biggest December in history.
The airport, call letters PIE, is ranked 90th out of 519 commercial service airports in the U.S. in enplanements, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. PIE consistently ranks amongst the lowest average round-trip airfare with an average fare at $127.85 compared to U.S. average fare of $345.09. For the third quarter of 2019, PIE ranks 11th lowest in average airfare out of 420 airports, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.