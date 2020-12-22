AAA says most staying home for Christmas this year

Holiday trips and vacations are another casualty of COVID-19. AAA says at least 34 million fewer Americans will travel this holiday season, including 1.7 fewer Floridians.
Typically, the last holiday of the year equals a trip to see family or friends, and many take an actual vacation. But not this year, with most citing health concerns, the vast majority is planning stay-at-home celebrations.
Still, AAA says, that more than 80 million may take a trip of 50 miles or more sometime between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3 — a decline of 29% compared to last year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to stay home this year in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. If you do decide to travel, make sure to follow all safety guidelines and make as few stops as possible between home and your final destination. Be sure to know what restrictions may be place where you’re going, such as mandatory face masks, curfews and others.
Be prepared to quarantine if there is a chance of exposure to the virus. Use face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and practice social distancing. Pack water and snacks to cut down on the number of stops you have to make.
Most travelers will go by car, about 81 million, which is 25% fewer than in 2019. However, car trips will account for 96% of all travel as more choose a shorter trip to replace their holiday vacation. Another 2.9 million will likely decide to fly, which is a 60% decline from last year.
Overall, only one in four will travel this year, according to AAA and HIS Markit forecast. It will be largest decline in travel on record, ending an 11-year streak of increased travel year-after-year. The number of travelers is expected to be the fewest since 2002.
For those who plan a vehicle trip, gas prices shouldn’t be a problem with pump prices the lowest in the last four years. On Saturday, Dec. 19, AAA’s gas prices showed the national average for a gallon of unleaded going for $2.22. Floridians were paying $2.20 — 25 cents less than the cost on Christmas Day 2019. The average price in Pinellas also was $2.20.
“Holiday travelers are continuing to take a wait-and-see approach to their travel decisions,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA —The Auto Club Group. “With COVID-19 cases steadily increasing this month, the expected continued rise will likely prompt some Americans to make last minute decisions to not follow through with upcoming travel plans, which was the trend during the lead up to Thanksgiving.”
AAA had predicted that 10% fewer Americans would travel for Thanksgiving; however, it seems that percentage was closer to 15%-20%.