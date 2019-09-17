Creative Pinellas announces date for mural celebration

LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host a ribbon cutting and celebration Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m., for the new mural at the Boot Ranch underpass in Palm Harbor along the planned Pinellas Trail extension.
The Mural Art Program is a collaboration between Creative Pinellas and the Pinellas County Public Works Transportation Division.
The celebration, which takes place at the underpass at Tampa and McMullen Booth roads, will include arts-related activities, including a performance by the East Lake High School vocal ensemble and a spoken word performance. The mural artist, Stephen Palladino, will be there to talk about his process and answer questions.
The mural titled Be Right Back features a parade of vibrant, playful characters coming and going in different ways. A manatee on a skateboard rides alongside a frog on bike, a shark on a Segway rides next to people running.
Palladino says he is honored to be the first mural artist hired by Pinellas County.
“I got in trouble at 13 for painting an alligator on an underpass right around the corner from here,” he said. “It’s really special.”
In the near future, Creative Pinellas expects to be able to put out a call for an additional mural (or murals) on county rights-of-way. This opportunity will be open to artists or artist teams residing in Pinellas County with professional experience in public art mural work.
To learn more, visit www.creativepinellas.org/muralarts or email Jenee Priebe at muralarts@creativepinellas.org.
As the county’s Local Arts Agency, Creative Pinellas and the programs it delivers are funded by the Pinellas County Commission, Visit St Petersburg/Clearwater, the state of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and by sales of the State of the Arts specialty license plate in Pinellas County.