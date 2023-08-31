Focus shifts to recovery and cleanup in Pinellas

Teams from local, state and federal agencies were fanning out in Pinellas County on Thursday to assess damage and get resources to people in need, county emergency management director Cathie Perkins said at morning news conference.
An initial assessment has found that hundreds of homes have been flooded, and some were inundated with as much as two feet of water. St. Petersburg's Shore Acres and Riviera Bay neighborhoods were among the hardest hit, she said.
"Some people are still having water in their neighborhoods this morning,” Perkins said. “This flooding was worse than what we saw for Hurricane Eta a few years ago.”
Perkins provided some initial numbers on the storm:
• More than 60 rescue missions helped hundreds of people from flooded areas.
• Nearly 1,700 people including 187 with special needs took advantage of the 10 emergency shelters. They brought about 70 pets.
• The county’s 911 center received more than 800 emergency calls between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.
• Roughly 28,000 people were without power at the peak of the storm; about 2,600 homes were still without power as of Thursday morning.
People who could not immediately return home have been moved to the Lealman Exchange Community Center; the county served about 30 people in community centers on Wednesday night who were not able to return home.
Teams were also working to assess the extent of beach erosion caused by the storm, Perkins said.
Perkins urged people with damaged homes or businesses to document the damage with photos and videos before starting to clean up.
Document how high the water reached inside structures, which will help with claims and with broader research on the storm. Contact insurance companies and file a claim as soon as possible. Owners of electric vehicles that were flooded should not park them inside garages or close to structures because of the risk of spontaneous combustion, Perkins said.
She said officials have heard of at least one such incident. Citizens who need help cleaning up can call the Crisis Home Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954. The hotline will connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who can help cut fallen trees, remove damaged drywall, flooring and appliances, place tarps on roofs and assist with mold mitigation.
For more information on resources available, go to disaster.pinellas.gov.