Superintendent to recommend delaying reopening Pinellas schools

LARGO — As coronavirus cases soar throughout the state, Superintendent Michael Grego has recommended that the Pinellas County School Board delay the start of school until Aug. 24.
In a statement released by the school district, Grego has proposed moving the reopening of campuses from Wednesday, Aug. 12, to Monday, Aug. 24.
"Delaying the start of school will allow staff to create a master schedule based on the learning options selected by families," the statement read. "It will also give the district's instructional staff time to receive training and prepare for students based on the type of instruction they will be providing. The proposed change would not affect Thanksgiving, Spring and Winter breaks. If approved, the last day of school for students would be June 9."
The recommendation, which is set to go before School Board officials for approval July 28, comes one day after Florida's largest teacher union filed suit against the state over an executive order mandating the reopening of schools during the pandemic.
The Florida Department of Health reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,925. Eleven more residents have died from the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 334.
So far this week, 453 new cases have been reported with 20 deaths.
From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far.
The school district released its reopening plan July 14 during a meeting five-hour meeting with School Board officials.
The 37-page plan, titled Florida’s Optional Innovative Reopening Plan, was made in coordination with local hospitals and doctors, the health department, and with input from more than 43,000 Pinellas families, and offers sweeping directives to maximize social distancing, even as cases of COVID-19 continue on an upward trend throughout the state.
Parents will have three options for academic instruction the year — the traditional brick-and-mortar model, where students will return to classrooms; instruction via MyPCS Online, a virtual classroom that will include school district curriculum, with lessons developed and taught by local teachers in grades K-12; and Pinellas Virtual School, a state-based program that includes curriculum taught by Pinellas Virtual Schools teachers and utilizes the Canvas Learning Management platform.
Today, the district also announced a virtual reopening town hall meeting, which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to address parent's questions and concerns regarding the three academic options.
The deadline to select a learning option, however, will remain 5 p.m. Monday, July 27. Parents can make a selection by going to reservation.pcsb.org or calling the Student Assignment Office at 727-588-6210
The district's reopening plan can be found at www.pcsb.org/reopening.