BAY PINES — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has announced a change in protective measures to address increased COVID-19 transmissions at the organization’s Community Living Center.
Residents of the CLC are classified as vulnerable patients, and therefore, more susceptible to COVID-19 infections.
Beginning Aug. 1, Bay Pines VA Medical Center began implementing the following actions:
• Universal masking for all CLC staff and visitors
• Installing signage throughout the facility to raise awareness about COVID-19 precautions and safety measures across the campus
• Reviews of CLC resident’s vaccine status and posture to support boosters, where applicable
• Temporarily pausing congregations in the dining room, with a plan to re-evaluate status for this location after testing
• Temporarily ceasing gatherings in one location for activities, with a plan to re-evaluate status for this location after testing
• Limiting visitors to two personnel, per resident, per visit
• Reinforcing suggestions that visits with residents occur outside in the patio area or garden, pending resident’s status and weather
• Limiting in-room visitation to private rooms, only if necessary
• Co-locating COVID-19 positive residents to the same unit
• Providing dedicated equipment and staff to care for COVID-19 positive residents
• Increasing frequency of cleaning for all high-touch surfaces within the CLC.