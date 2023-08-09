BAY PINES — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has announced a change in protective measures to address increased COVID-19 transmissions at the organization’s Community Living Center.

Residents of the CLC are classified as vulnerable patients, and therefore, more susceptible to COVID-19 infections.

Beginning Aug. 1, Bay Pines VA Medical Center began implementing the following actions:

• Universal masking for all CLC staff and visitors

• Installing signage throughout the facility to raise awareness about COVID-19 precautions and safety measures across the campus

• Reviews of CLC resident’s vaccine status and posture to support boosters, where applicable

• Temporarily pausing congregations in the dining room, with a plan to re-evaluate status for this location after testing

• Temporarily ceasing gatherings in one location for activities, with a plan to re-evaluate status for this location after testing

• Limiting visitors to two personnel, per resident, per visit

• Reinforcing suggestions that visits with residents occur outside in the patio area or garden, pending resident’s status and weather

• Limiting in-room visitation to private rooms, only if necessary

• Co-locating COVID-19 positive residents to the same unit

• Providing dedicated equipment and staff to care for COVID-19 positive residents

• Increasing frequency of cleaning for all high-touch surfaces within the CLC.