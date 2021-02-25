Allegiant announces new nonstop route to and from Portsmouth
Allegiant recently announced a new nonstop route from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Portsmouth, New Hampshire beginning June 2.
Allegiant also began a new route to Fargo, North Dakota on Feb. 11 and plans to fly nonstop to and from Little Rock, Arkansas beginning in May.
Allegiant is PIE’s primary carrier currently offering 53 nonstop routes. It is the fourth largest airline in Tampa Bay.
The new route comes a week after Allegiant announced its second largest network expansion in company history.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Forward Pinellas debuts new, user-friendly website
Forward Pinellas, the county’s transportation and land use agency, recently announced the debut of its new website at www.ForwardPinellas.org.
The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help our residents and partners learn about what’s going on in their community and how they can get involved in these decisions.
“I’m really excited to roll out our new website, allowing us to highlight the work we’re doing, and the excellent work our partners are doing for our community,” said Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton. “In addition to making it easier for people to find what they need, our website’s translation tool and accessibility feature ensure we’re truly able to reach everyone in Pinellas County.”
Some features of the new Forward Pinellas website include:
• The ability to learn about transportation projects in your neighborhood.
• Read about hot topics, like affordable housing, equity, and new technology.
• Find out what’s happening in your community.
• Easily see our plans, programs and projects.
• See how we’re helping Pinellas move forward.
• Get involved with decisions being made in your community.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Forward Pinellas’ blog to stay in the know at www.ForwardPinellas.org/blog.
As the Pinellas Planning Council and Metropolitan Planning Organization, Forward Pinellas strives to bring everyone together to serve the needs of our community and create a vision for the future.
With coordination of 25 local governments, almost 975,000 residents, and more than six million visitors each year, Forward Pinellas enables transportation and redevelopment that provides opportunity for people and communities to thrive.
Suncoast Health Council vacancies announced
Applications are being accepted for appointments to the Suncoast Health Council, a volunteer board made up of consumers, providers and purchasers of health care.
The appointments are for the Health Care Consumer and Health Care Provider categories of members. The two-year term for these vacancies will expire March 31, 2023. Applications are also being accepted to fill a vacancy for a current two-year term for a Health Care Provider that is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2022.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. The application can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards/board-committee-list.htm.
A Health Care Provider is someone who provides health care services, such as a doctor. A Health Care Consumer is defined as an individual who is neither a purchaser nor provider, who receives medical care from licensed practitioners, resides in or receives services from a heath care facility and who may or may not access public and/or private health insurance coverage.
The Suncoast Health Council’s purpose is to plan and advise for the health needs in Pasco and Pinellas counties. The Suncoast Health Council board is comprised of 12 members; eight members are appointed by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and four members are appointed by the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners.
Meetings of the Suncoast Health Council take place on the third Wednesday of alternating months from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Madison Building, 9600 Koger Blvd., St. Petersburg.
To learn more about the Suncoast Health Council, visit suncoasthealthcouncil.org.
County commissioners will review all applications and make its selection at an upcoming meeting.
Please Note: All material submitted to Pinellas County is subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Florida DHSMV shifts gears on driver license requirement
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced that Florida Class E drivers whose licenses have been expired one year or longer must complete a knowledge exam before they can get a valid license.
The Class E license is the standard driver license in the state of Florida.
Previously, when a driver license expired, there was no testing requirement in place regardless of how long it's been expired. Exceptions to this applied only to situations where the license was revoked due to legal or other personal circumstances.
The FLHSMV asserts that this new requirement is to ensure that Florida drivers remain knowledgeable of the vehicle driving laws. The knowledge exam consists of 50 multiple-choice questions about Florida traffic laws and safe driving practices. Forty out of 50 correct answers, or an 80% score, is required to pass the exam.
FLHSMV has provided the following examples of instances in which taking a knowledge exam will be necessary:
•.Someone who has already completed the knowledge exam but did not apply it to a driver license issuance within one year of the exam date.
•.Anyone who downgraded from a driver license to an ID card and the driver license on record has been expired for a year or longer.
• If someone's license has expired and they did not apply for renewal within the one-year delinquent renewal period.
• Those applying for a Florida driver license whose out-of-state license has been expired for a year or longer.
Driver license services, including testing, are available at the Pinellas County Tax Collector's office by appointment only. Customers can schedule online at taxcollect.com.
For more information about the DHSMV and its policies, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov/.