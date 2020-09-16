CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 10 to approve a resolution to waive Utilities Department late fees associated with COVID-19.
Utilities suspended disconnections of water service for nonpayment on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the department resumed regular billing practices, including fees for late payments and termination of service on Aug. 1.
While normal billing practices were suspended, late fees accumulated to total $668,320. The resolution waives the fees that were charged from March 16-July 31.
Customers have been offered a 12-month repayment plan for past due balances. For more information, call 727-464-4000 or email custsrv@pinellascounty.org.
Customers that need additional help to pay their bills can apply for assistance through the county’s Pinellas CARES program. For more information, call 211, text COVIDCARES to 898211 or visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/pinellascaresindividual/.
In other business, the commission approved:
• A purchase agreement with Florida Department of Transportation for an easement and a portion of a county-owned parcel at 29582 U.S. 19 N. FDOT will use the property as part of a road improvement project from Northside Drive to north of County Road 95.
• Submission of three grant proposals to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Community Development Block Grant program. The grants would be used to enhance hurricane readiness for Utilities’ infrastructure, increase sheltering capacity and improve stormwater management in Joe’s Creek Greenway.
• An agreement with the District Six Medical Examiner for professional services totaling just over $6.9 million.
• An agreement with Gulfcoast Legal Services for $385,122 to provide free legal aid to eligible county residents.
• The first option of renewal with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas for bridge housing for families. Funding is not to exceed $300,000 and will go to pay for housing, emergency bed, as well as one full-time equivalent case manager or case manager resources.
• $500,000 in funding in an agreement with Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg for Pinellas Hope emergency shelter, which provides housing and support services for individuals and couples.
• The second option of renewal with BayCare Home Care for home healthcare clients of the county’s health program and homeless health care program.
• The first amendment to an agreement with Directions for Mental Health, doing business as Directions for Living. The amendment provides an addition $42,041 for purchase and installation of a back-up generator at the Clearwater center.
• a coronavirus relief fund agreement with Florida Housing Finance Corporation to receive $1.64 million in funding to assist residents that need help due to COVID-19.
• a change order to a contract with Bayshore Construction for the Fort De Soto Dune Walkover project that increases the cost by $115,918 to add safety enhancements including handrails, decking and framing.
• A grant application with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation National Coastal Resilience Fund for the old Tampa Bay Philippe Park Seawall Enhancement Project.
• An interlocal agreement with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System to continue with and share costs for a state-required water qualify and assessment program.
• An agreement with Gulfstream Outsourcing Specialized Billing for a pilot program to collect liability claims from insurance companies related to the ambulance transports.
• an interlocal agreement with Hillsborough County for contingency processing of municipal solid waste in the event either county experience outages at their waste-to-energy facilities or other issues.
• An amendment to the joint project agreement with the city of Largo for additional utility relocations along Rosery Road from the Pinellas Trail to Missouri Avenue. The cost is $550,000.
