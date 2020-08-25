Water system maintenance to begin in September
The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Sunday, Sept. 20, and Friday, Oct. 9. The second of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2020 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
Those that will benefit from this program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines, but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.
For more information, please visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Customer Services at 727-464-4000.
FEMA awards more than $1 million to Pinellas for Hurricane Irma recovery
FEMA has awarded grants totaling $4,868,795 for the state of Florida to reimburse applicants for eligible costs of emergency response and repairs to public facilities following Hurricane Irma.
Pinellas will receive 1,059,237 for administrative costs of tracking and accounting for labor, equipment, materials and other repair costs after the storm.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management works with FEMA during all phases of the program and conducts final reviews of FEMA approved projects.
The federal share for projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the nonfederal share of the cost of a project (up to 25 percent) is split with the sub-recipients like local and county governments.