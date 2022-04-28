Largo Live McGough Park
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, April 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Relay for Life of Pinellas
PINELLAS PARK — The Relay for Life will take place Saturday, April 30, 5 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park.
Relay For Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. The Pinellas Relay for Life is presented by Resource Property Management and Raymond James. For information, email Meredith Tucker at meredith.tucker@cancer.org or call 813-709-7360.
Fiesta at Spa Beach Park
ST. PETERSBURG — Fiesta, a Cinco de Mayo party, will take place Saturday, April 30, 1 to 9 p.m., at Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier, 800 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.
The event will feature entertainment, festive drinks, food, activities, and games fit for the entire family. Tickets are on sale now for general admission and VIP. They are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. VIP access is $65 in advance, $75 at the door.
There is no age limit to attend, however, ages 12 and older will require a general admission ticket. VIP access is limited to ages 21 and older.
For more information, visit fiestastpete.com.
Shred-a-Thon, Medicine Take-Back
CLEARWATER — A Shred-a-Thon and Medicine Take-Back event will take place Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
On the last day of Earth Month, shred your unwanted documents and dispose of your old prescription medications safely with the help of Clearwater Solid Waste/Recycling and Clearwater Police departments. Proper waste management keeps the environment safe and healthy for one another.
Playcon: Gaming & Comics
LARGO — Playcon, a gaming and comic book convention, will be presented Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Playcon is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games, and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Cost is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event for ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger will be admitted for free. Visit playlargo.com
Largo Live Datsko Park
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Beauty in Bloom
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will present its spring fashion show and luncheon, Beauty in Bloom, on Friday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A minimum donation of $50 will reserve a seat if received by April 29. Make checks payable to BWRPC and mail to: Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater. Please indicate quiche or veggie plate along with check. Unfortunately, no walkups can be accommodated.
Mother’s Day Plants
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club will host the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon, at the club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
The sale will feature hundreds of young plants, flowers, and trees, all locally grown by friends and members of the club. Additionally, Clearwater Community Gardens will be offering herbs and vegetables grown at their gardens. All plants are priced to sell.
For information, visit clearwatergardenclub.com.
Grouper Gala
MADEIRA BEACH — The city will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the Grouper Gala, a community gathering with live music and grouper on Saturday, May 7.
The free event at the Recreation Center, 200 Rex Place, will feature the Caribbean Chillers, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, from 6-9 p.m. The night will be capped with a fireworks display from the fishing pier in Madeira Beach.
Grouper dinner tickets are available now for those who wanted to enjoy some fresh local catch on the night of the event. The $40 ticket will get you grouper, fries, slaw, pasta salad, and two drink tickets.
Tickets will be $50 the day of the event. They are on sale at https://www.eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=2754.
Sponsorships are available. For more information on the Grouper Gala contact the Madeira Beach Recreation Department at 727-392-0665.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Golf Outing
SEMINOLE — The Knights of Columbus Council 17162 will host the second annual Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Golf Outing on Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m., at Seminole Lake Country Club, 6100 Augusta Blvd., Seminole.
To register and pay for the scramble, visit store.bscschool.com. Individual player fee is $100. Registration and warm-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Following play, a dinner and awards presentation will take place at 6 p.m.
For information, email Mike Popovich at mpop440@aol.com or visit store.bscschool.com.
Puppy Love Benefit
PetPal will hold a virtual auction Saturday, May 7, with a goal of raising $100,000 for the animal shelter group. It is seeking contributions for the auction: sponsorships, merchandise and services from businesses and individuals. Artwork. Vacation stays. Anything goes.
The Puppy Love Benefit is PetPal’s largest fundraiser of the year, and it is vital to the day-to-day operation of the facility. In 2021, the organization saved the lives of 474 dogs, 329 cats and 11 critters, fostered 118 dogs and 132 cats, spayed/neutered 564 dogs and cats, treated 39 dogs for heartworm, rehabilitated animals from other ailments such as ringworm, mange, fractures, and conducted special surgeries.
View the Puppy Love Benefit Page online at www.petpalanimalshelter.com/PuppyLove. Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off or mailed to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Pete, FL 33712. Contact the shelter at 727-328-7738 to arrange pick up of donations
Largo Live Woodrow Park
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, May 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at Woodrow Park, 290 3rd St. NW, Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Treasure Island block party
TREASURE ISLAND — The public is invited to “Rock Around the Clock” when Treasure Island’s favorite block party starts around the downtown clock tower on Saturday, May 14.
With Chris Maning taking the stage at 6 p.m. and the Black Honkeys at 8 p.m., downtown restaurants will be offering up a full menu and outdoor dining while other businesses and vendors set up shop to showcase some of their goods and services. It’s an evening to let loose, have some fun, and rock around the charming beach community.
There will be traffic detours for the event. 107th Avenue will be closed on May 14 from 4-11 p.m. from First Street East to Gulf Boulevard. East and westbound traffic can use 108th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 104th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at Treasure Island City Hall, located at 120 108th Avenue; and at the Treasure Community Center and Park located at Gulf Boulevard and 106th Avenue (behind Walgreen’s).
Pasco Coin & Collectables
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club's Coin & Collectables Show will be held Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elks Lodge No. 2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold, and appraised. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m.
For information, call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Coastal Market outdoor market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.