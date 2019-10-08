TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County commissioners will join community partners to host a free produce and food distribution event on Friday, Oct. 11, in the parking lot of the St. Timothy Church, 812 E Tarpon Ave. in Tarpon Springs. The Farm Share event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. or while supplies last.
The giveaway will feature drive through and walk-up distribution of fruit, vegetables and other nutritious food. An agency fair will feature county departments as well as other community organizations providing information to residents.
Anyone in need of assistance with grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
Community partners include the city of Tarpon Springs, WellCare and the Florida Dream Center. Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the distribution of nutritious foods to those in need.
For more information on Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org. For more information about the upcoming produce giveaway, call Pinellas County Marketing & Communications at 727-464-4600.