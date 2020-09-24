Pinellas County News Briefs - Sept. 24, 2020

PSTA joins other transit agencies committed to health and safety
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority recently announced that it has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health and Safety Commitments Program.
PSTA, along with more than 100 other agencies, have taken the public transportation industry’s overarching pledge to passengers that public transit systems are taking all the necessary measures to operate safely as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSTA has continued ongoing efforts since the pandemic began. This pledge reaffirms the agency’s commitment to the community.
APTA Health and Safety Commitments Program was developed after asking transit users from across the country what measures would make them feel more confident riding public transportation amid concerns about COVID-19.
From this research, the industry identified four key areas that transit systems need to address to earn riders’ confidence:
• Following public health guidelines from official sources
• Cleaning and disinfecting transit vehicles frequently and requiring face coverings and other protections
• Keeping passengers informed and empowered to choose the safest times and routes to ride
• Putting health first by requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill
PSTA has pledged to meet these commitments by creating specific policies that are effective for its system, riders, and the community. A key component of the Health and Safety Commitments Program is the shared responsibility. Riders rely on PSTA to follow its commitments, and PSTA relies on riders to protect themselves and other customers.
“We know, and take it very seriously, that we are a lifeline for many to get to their jobs, medical appointments, and even the grocery store,” said Brad Miller, PSTA’s CEO. “Our commitment to this program will ensure our riders, as well as our employees, that we will do all that we can to make certain that they are safe will using our service.”
PSTA has implemented the following safety measures:
• Requiring all passengers to wear masks while using PSTA services.
• Enforcing all who are able to use rear-door boarding.
• Limiting passengers on buses.
• Not charging fares to reduce congestion at fare box.
• Implementing social distancing while on buses.
New hours in effect for COVID-19 testing at Mahaffey Theater site
ST. PETERSBURG — COVID-19 testing is now available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Pinellas County's drive-up testing site outside of the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
In addition, antibody testing is available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. The antibody test is done by blood draw and checks to see whether a person has developed the antibodies to fight COVID-19.
A positive test is not conclusive for a prior COVID-19 infection, as it can pick up antibodies from another coronavirus. It is important to note that even if a person has had COVID-19, there is no conclusive evidence at this time that he or she cannot become infected again.
No referral or pre-registration is required to receive the antibody test, but individuals planning to get the test are asked to complete, print and bring a form with them to the testing site.
A form in English and Spanish is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
The Mahaffey Theater testing site is state-supported in collaboration with Pinellas County, Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, city of St. Petersburg and community partners.
Tax collector’s office receives award for financial operations
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office was recognized with the prestigious Legacy Award for Financial Operations. The award, presented by The Florida Tax Collector's Association, is one of the most significant honors the association gives and is awarded for superb financial accuracy.
"Receiving this recognition is an honor and a testament to our amazing Budget & Finance team," Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas said in a press release. "They are dedicated to the highest standards of accuracy and excellence. I am very proud of their accomplishment, they deserve this award."
Thomas was selected by a five-person judging panel made up of government financial executives from throughout Florida. The criteria for the Legacy Award include a clean, error-free annual audit report combined with evidence of technological innovations, customer focus, and budgeting skills.
This is the ninth consecutive year the county’s tax collector’s office has won the Legacy Award. The office received the Governor's Sterling Award in 2013 and 2020, and the Governor's Sterling Sustained Excellence Award in 2016.
For more information, visit taxcollect.com.