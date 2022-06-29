Duke Energy relief from cooling costs
ST. PETERSBURG –Duke Energy is offering an array of programs and plans to help customers reduce energy usage and manage their bills during these scorching summer days.
Payment Options
• Flexible Payment Plans: Payment plans allow residential customers to pay their balance over a more protracted period. Options are available for customers who either need a few extra days or require a more extended installment plan to catch up.
• Budget Billing Plan: Free for customers who like to know what to expect each month. It provides predictable monthly energy bills to help customers with their household budgeting.
Energy Efficiency
• Usage Alerts: Customers with an email address and a smart meter receive a usage alert to provide a midmonth view of their usage to date and a projection of their monthly bill at their current rate of usage. They can also access daily usage through their online account profile.
• Home Energy Check: Customers receive a free assessment detailing steps they can take to increase efficiency and lower their energy bill and a free kit with energy-saving products valued at over $180.
Income-Qualified Programs
• LIHEAP – This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds, visit: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
• Homeowner Assistance Fund – The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a new federal program established for homeowners experiencing a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Homeowners with an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median (average) income may be eligible. Learn more: Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Assistance agency funds
Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. 211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. To learn about agencies that serve your area, dial 211, visit 211.org online or text your ZIP code to 898211 for information on where to get help.
Parker named Karol's executive chef
CLEARWATER – Thomas Parker has been named executive chef at The Karol Hotel.
Parker will direct daily culinary operations at the hotel’s K Club Bar & Bistro and Vantage Rooftop Bar, while overseeing food and beverage offerings for meetings, corporate events, local catering functions and special occasions.
He was most recently executive chef of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Canton, Ohio. Prior to that, he was Chef de Cuisine of the Hilton Hotel in downtown Cleveland, and also held chef positions with Landmark Restaurant and Metropolitan at the 9, both based in Ohio. Parker is a native of Warren, Ohio.
The Karol Hotel is located at 2675 Ulmerton Road.
Walking tours app
ST. PETERSBURG – The Florida Stories Walking Tours app, recently released by Florida Humanities, allows locals and visitors alike to stroll through history with cultural walking tours of communities across the Sunshine State.
Currently featuring 36 walking tours spanning from Pensacola to Key West, the app allows users to learn about the culture, history, and architecture of unique Florida towns at their own pace and on their own schedule.
Each tour, which is professionally narrated, is one hour long and features at least 10 stops and three to six minutes of history at each stop. In addition, each tour is packed with photos and audio that offers hidden gems and interesting facts about the destination, as well as easy-to-follow directions.
The app is free and can be downloaded via Apple Store or Google Play.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com.