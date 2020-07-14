PSTA named Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Business

ST. PETERSBURG — The League of American Bicyclists recognized Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority with a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Business award on July 9.
PSTA is the first transportation organization to receive the award, which is held by more than 1,400 businesses across the country.
PSTA applied for the award in February and joins 75 other new and renewing BFBs in the League’s spring 2020 round of business awards, which includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other employers committed to becoming more welcoming to customers and employees who bike.
The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization’s contributions over months and years to the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
In Pinellas County, many people are commuting to work by bike. PSTA connects bicyclists to a larger transportation network and improves access to jobs.
As part of the BFB network, PSTA will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. PSTA encourages bicycling as an easy option and provides two bike racks on all 210 buses.
To learn more about the BFB program, or to apply, visit the League online at www.bikeleague.org/business.