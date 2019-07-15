Take the Advantage Pinellas survey

Forward Pinellas recently launched a new Advantage Pinellas survey to help prioritize transportation projects for the future. The public is encouraged to take the survey at AdvantagePinellas.metroquest.com and share the link with their friends and family.
The survey that takes between five-10 minutes to complete asks people what they want to see both short-term and over the next two decades.
People will be given a chance to say which strategies they think would improve transportation, how they would like to see their tax dollars spent and which types of streets and transit options they prefer.
Forward Pinellas staff says public participation in the survey is critical, especially to get specific input on types of projects and how they should be funded.
The responses will be used as Forward Pinellas continues work to create the Advantage Pinellas Plan, which will identify the major transportation needs for communities and enable them to receive critical state and federal funding in the future. Needs could include everything from new trails to highway projects. Without inclusion in the plan, a transportation project won’t be eligible for this funding and may not become a reality.