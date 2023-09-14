Teachers at five Pinellas County schools have received donations from the SONIC Foundation as part of $1 million in funds the foundation has distributed across the country to support local education this year.
In Largo, two teachers at Anona Elementary School received a combined donation of $718:
• Mrs. Dunagan for the project Sensory-Rich ASD Classroom for grades 3-5
• Mrs. Hornbuckle for the projects Anchor (Charts) Aweigh! and Creating Calm, both for grades PreK-2.
In St. Petersburg, seven teachers received a combined donation of $4,274 from the foundation, including:
• Bay Point Middle School: Ms. B for the project Comfortable Seating for Young Historians for grades 6-8
• Lakewood High School: Mr. Mosher for the project Cameras for Photojournalism for grades 9-12
• North Shore Elementary School:
– Mrs. Blumberg for the project Food for Thought: Yummy Snacks to Fuel Our Learning for grades PreK-2
– Ms. Cool for the project Rocking into 2nd Grade for grades PreK-2
– Ms. Graham for the project Surprise With Supplies for grades PreK-2
– Ms. Suarez for the project Hearty, Healthy Snacks for grades PreK-2
• St Petersburg High School:
– Mrs. Jacobson for the projects Laugh S'More, Worry Less; Time to Lean? Time to Clean!; Games Make Learning Fun!; Feeling Fruity in Nutrition Class; Wheels Make Moving Things Easier!; Cold Drinks for Hot Days; Salty and Sweet Makes the Perfect Recipe; and It's Not Thanksgiving Without Dessert, all for grades 9-12.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.