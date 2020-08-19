Pinellas County recently launched two new programs to support local nonprofits and child care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
More than $34 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus funds will be available for qualifying nonprofit and child care organizations as of Aug. 7.
The county is partnering with the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) and the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County (ELC) to distribute the funds to local organizations.
“These partnerships aim to use CARES Act dollars to support the important work already being done by these organizations to help address our community’s most pressing needs,” said Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard.
Pinellas CARES Nonprofit Partnership Fund
This $29.7 million fund supports nonprofit organizations to cover increased demand for supplies and programs from the impacts of COVID-19. The program will focus on nonprofit agencies that provide community services in the areas of food, homelessness, behavioral health, and legal aid for housing. Grant approvals will be overseen by local committees including representatives from Pinellas County, PCF Board of Governors and other local partners.
Eligible nonprofits can apply at www.pinellascf.org/CARES.
The Pinellas CARES Nonprofit Partnership Fund follows a similar program established in March by partners including PCF, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast. To date, the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund has distributed nearly $1.3 million in private funding to the community.
Pinellas Community Foundation was founded in 1969. With over $120 million in charitable assets, PCF seeks effective solutions for Pinellas County’s most challenging social, environmental and educational issues, while supporting the advancement of arts and culture.
More than 262 charitable organizations have received $60 million in donor-funded grants to support their community programs. PCF’s mission is made possible thanks to the generosity of donors. For information, call 727-531-0058.
Pinellas CARES Child Care Provider Grant
Through a partnership between Pinellas County and the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County, $4.6 million will be available to help child care organizations whose business was negatively impacted due to COVID-19. The Pinellas CARES Child Care Provider Grant will provide one-time grants of up to $10,000 to cover expenses such as employee wages, vendor bills, rent, and health and safety investments.
Applicants must be licensed, located in Pinellas County, and open serving children at the time of application. ELC will contact all eligible providers directly via email with application instructions. Eligible providers that do not receive an email or need assistance applying can contact the ELC at 727-400-4436 or ceckrem@elcpinellas.org.
The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County is a nonprofit agency focused on high-quality early care and education – working with families and childcare providers to prepare children to enter kindergarten ready to succeed in school and in life. For more information, visit ELCPinellas.org.
Pinellas County has launched several programs funded by the CARES Act to help individuals, families and businesses impacted by COVID-19. For full program information, visit http://cares.pinellas.gov.