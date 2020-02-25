ST. PETERSBURG — Motorcyclists gathered the morning of Feb. 16 for the sixth annual Flowers for Phoebe ride to the rest area on the north end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
They listened to memories about the 5-year-old girl who died Jan. 10, 2015 when her father, John Jonchuck, dropped her off the Dick Misner Bridge in St. Petersburg.
The same as every other year since the girl’s death, the group ended the memorial by dropping flowers in the water.
They then attended a fundraising event at Mr. Joe’s Off the Beach, 5141 Seminole Blvd, St. Petersburg that included live music, raffles and baskets. Proceeds will fund a scholarship for a student at St. Petersburg College.
Organizers say the goal of the Flowers for Phoebe scholarship is to help fund education for people in social service fields who will help children like Phoebe in the future.
At the event a $1,000 check from Fran Haasch Law was presented. Louis Falco, owner of Bellissimo Italian Eatery in Largo also presented a check from fundraising events held at his restaurant.