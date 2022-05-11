DeSantis signs bill adding tax relief for all Floridians

OCALA — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Ocala May 6 to sign what is being touted as the “largest tax relief package in Florida’s history.”
House Bill 7071 includes the back-to-school shopping holiday, one of the state’s oldest tax-free events, as well as the one for disaster preparedness supplies and the Freedom Week holiday, a new one added to the list last year.
The bill also includes a new holiday — the "Tool Time" Sales Tax Holiday, which will allow items needed by skilled trade workers to be purchased tax free.
Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, thanked the governor and legislature for its support of tax relief for Floridians.
"Florida's tax-free holidays cut costs for Floridians and allows them to invest in home protection, save on family fun, stock up for school and pursue trade opportunities,” he said in a press release.
Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, also thanked everyone involved in getting the bill passed.
“A bill like this has never been more needed than it is right now,” Sprowls said in a press release from the governor’s office, adding that the billion-dollar tax package included “something for every Floridian,” including tools, diapers and children’s books for summer reading, which is first on the list of tax exemption periods.
During the tax exemption for certain children’s books from May 14-Aug. 14, no tax will be charged on fiction or nonfiction books intended for children ages 12 and younger, including board books, picture books, beginning reader books, juvenile chapter books and middle grade books.
Next up, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled from May 28-June 10. Floridians have 14 days to save when they stock up on supplies needed if the area is threatened by tropical weather or other disaster.
Tax-free items selling for $2 or less include cans or pouches of wet pet food.
• Items for $15 or less: manual can openers; collapsible or travel-sized food/water bowls; cat litter pans; pet waste disposable bags; and hamster or rabbit substrate.
• Items selling for $20 or less: reusable ice; leashes, collars and muzzles; and pet selling pads.
• Items selling for $30 or less: dry pet food in packages 15 pounds or less.
• Items selling for $40 or less: portable self-powered light source and pet beds.
• Items selling for $50 or less: certain portable self-powered radios; a gas or diesel fuel tank; batter, including rechargeable ones, in the following sizes only, AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt.
• Items selling for $60 or less: portable power banks and nonelectric food storage coolers.
• Items selling for $70 or less: smoke detectors or smoke alarms; carbon monoxide detectors; and fire extinguishers.
• Items selling for $100 or less: tarps; ground anchor systems or tie-down kits; and portable kennels or pet carriers.
• Items selling for $1,000 or less: portable generators used to provide light or communication or to preserve food in a power outage.
July 1 marks the start of a number of tax exemption periods and Freedom Week, a sales tax holiday scheduled from July 1-7 that targets admissions to music, sporting and cultural events, as well as specified performances, movies, museums, state parks and fitness facilities scheduled by Dec. 31. In addition, tax will not be charged on eligible boating, water activity, camping, fishing, general outdoors, residential pools supplies and sporting equipment.
HB 7071 includes the state’s first tax exemption for children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for ages 5 and younger. It runs from July 1-June 23, 2023.
Diapers include single-use and reusable diapers and those used for toilet training and diaper inserts.
The exemption does not apply to clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for children older than age 5, rentals or watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas or handkerchiefs.
Also starting July 1 and continuing through June 30, 2023, is a new exemption period for the purchase of Energy Star appliances for noncommercial use. Eligible items include clothes dryers selling for $1,500 or less; refrigerators or refrigerator/freezer combinations selling for $3,000 or less; washing machines selling for 1,500 or less; and water heaters selling for $1,500 or less.
Floridians can save on taxes from July 1-June 30, 2024 during another new exemption period. This one is intended to help save costs on home hardening with the purchase of impact resistant doors, garage doors and windows for commercial and noncommercial use.
The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday, one of the state’s most popular events, is slated from July 25-Aug. 7 this year. It applies to clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $100 or less, school supplies for $50 or less, personal computers and accessories selling for $1,500 or less for noncommercial or personal use. New this year is the addition of learning aids and jigsaw puzzles that cost $30 or less.
HB 7071 also added one more sales tax holiday to the list. The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday is set from Sept. 3-9 and exempts from taxes tools commonly used by skilled trade workers. Examples are work gloves selling for $25 or less, safety glasses for $50 or less, toolboxes for $75 or less, code books for $125 or less, drain opening tools for $150 or less, power tool batteries for $150 or less, work boots for $175 or less and power tools and toolboxes for vehicles for $300 or less.
The last item is a motor fuel tax exemption period scheduled for Oct. 1-31, which officials say will lower the price of gas by 25.3 cents, saving Floridians $200 million. Details are not yet available.
For more information on all the tax holidays and exemption periods, visit Floridarevenue.com/SalesTaxHolidays.
