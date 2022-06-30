AAA says roadways will be busy this Fourth of July weekend

High gas prices aren’t stopping Americans from taking a road trip this July 4 as they celebrate the nation’s independence.
AAA forecasts that more than 2.6 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles away from home sometime during the weekend, June 30-July 4, which is 4% more than last year. AAA estimates that nearly 50 million will travel nationally, up 3.7% from 2021.
“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
AAA says the biggest surprise is the number of people who plan to take a road trip. AAA forecasts that 2.3 million, or 89%, will travel by vehicle in Florida, and 42 million, or 88% nationally, which is the most on record going back to 2001.
“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Haas said, referring to the recent problems with flight cancellations.
Higher prices
Travelers will need to budget a bit more for their trips this year. With the exception of rental cars, most prices are higher, according to AAA.
Perhaps the biggest sticker shock will be gas prices, up 64% from 2021. Most motorists are aware that the national price for a gallon of regular unleaded set a new record of $5.01 June 14. However, since that time, the cost has slowly declined.
AAA estimates it will cost about $25 more to fill up at the pump this year.
As of Thursday, June 30, the average pump price was down to $4.86, 16 cents less than the record set on June 14, but $1.74 more than the same date last year. Closer to home, gas prices were a bit more affordable. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Florida was $4.62 June 30, or 24 cents less than the national average.
Still Floridians were paying 5 cents more than last month and $1.62 more than the average price on the same date last year. Travelers coming to Pinellas were saving about 5 cents a gallon with an average pump price of $4.57.
“Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Despite the recent declines gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history.”
The cost for a gallon of unleaded on July 4 last year was $3.01 and $2.68 on July 4, 2019.
Travelers with plans to take a longer trip should be aware that airfare is up about 14% this year with the average price coming in at about $201 a ticket. Car rentals are down about 34% compared to last year. Still daily rates are about $40 a day more than in 2019.
The average daily rate for hotel rooms is up about 23% with the lowest nightly rate coming in at $244 for AAA approved hotels, which is close to the ADR of $251 for hotels in Pinellas, according to a recent report from Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.
AAA suggests that travelers have alternate plans, as flights, car rentals, accommodations and certain activities are expected to be in high demand. Travelers should book ahead. Reservations are recommended.
Officials are St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport says it is best to arrive at the airport two hours before your scheduled flight and be at your departure gate at least 30 minutes early. The long-term parking lot will likely fill to capacity quickly and travelers should expect to be directed to the economy lots, which have complimentary shuttles to the terminal.
Active loading and unloading of passengers is only allowed curbside in front of the terminal. A free cell phone lot is available to wait while your party is curbside with their luggage. More information about parking is available at fly2pie.com.
The Transportation Security Administration has tips for travelers at its website, tsa.gov/travel, to help makes sure those taking a holiday flight get to their destination with the least frustration. Travelers can enroll in TSA pre-check to avoid many of the steps required at the checkpoints. Nationally in April, 94% of passengers enrolled in pre-check waited only five minutes at an airport checkpoint. At St. Pete-Clearwater, 100% waited less than five minutes.
Facemasks are no longer required at airport terminals or on flights; however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does still recommend them, especially in indoor areas.
AAA predicts that more people will fly on Friday, July 1, and the fewest on July 4. Motorists should expect the busiest roadways starting the afternoon of Thursday, June 30 and continuing into Friday, July 1, especially in metro areas.
INRX, a leading data analyst company, predicts that the best travel times will be before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Thursday, before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. on Friday and before noon and after 7 p.m. on Saturday. The best days to travel will be Sunday and Monday.
“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”
AAA says travel bookings are up 60% this year with Orlando coming in as the top U.S. destination, followed by Seattle and New York. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater expects the local area to be busy as well with a mix of day trippers and overnight visitors.
AAA recommends that everyone keep safety in mind as they travel this year.
“It’s easy to lose patience," AAA says "But remember everyone has a common goal — kicking off their summer vacation safely.”
AAA has reactivated its Tow to Go program, which will be operational from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1-6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. It’s free and available to AAA members and non-members. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
Callers will receive a free, confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Appointments cannot be scheduled. AAA recommends the use of a designated driver.
Through the years, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the world-be-impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location without a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.
About one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day — that’s one person every 52 minutes.
“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” Jenkins said. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA and give you a lift.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.