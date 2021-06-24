Pinellas County talks about possible roll back of millage rates

LARGO — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton and Office of Management and Budget staff are still crunching the numbers that make up fiscal year 2022 budget.
Burton plans to present the budget and his spending recommendations on Tuesday, July 13.
Commissioners listened to the final three days of budget presentations from department heads and constitutional officers June 16-18. Specials districts and other departments gave their presentations May 19-21.
During the June 16 presentation on the general fund, commissioners learned that the budget strategy from last year had worked better than expected. Anticipating a decrease in funds for FY 2022 due to the pandemic, the county passed a two-year budget that kept spending to a minimum with a boost to reserves.
The general fund pays for much of the county’s operating expenses, including the sheriff’s budget. Public safety is the biggest cost after general government.
“We’re in really good shape,” Burton told commissioners June 16. “We reduced what we spent even with pay increases.”
He said it was time to talk about rolling back the millage rate and using some of the reserves. Burton wasn’t ready to make a recommendation about millage rates but said he was looking at a roll back as he considered the budget proposal he would present in July.
The general fund balance for the current year is $36 million higher than budgeted and is expected to increase by another $30 million in FY 2022. Overall FY 2022 revenue is up an estimated 12% or $100.5 million.
When preparing last year’s budget, estimates had shown a 4% decrease in taxable values; however, that did not happen. The estimated taxable values for FY 2022 are 6.2% countywide and 4.9% for the Municipal Services Taxing Unit.
Budget staff also had anticipated a loss from revenue sharing and sales tax collections but instead those revenue streams also are showing an increase as spending returns to normal. The biggest decreases to next year’s budget come from interest rates.
Thanks to departments keeping spending to a minimum, general fund expenditures are increasing 11.3 million over last year, including $2.6 million for pay adjustments.
The county has $251 million in reserves or 34.9%, which is well above the 15% it must maintain due to policy. The increase is due mostly to the two-year budgeting strategy from last year.
The general fund budget as presented did not include the millions of dollars in extra funding requests made by departments and constitutional officers, in particular the sheriff.
Burton said staff is still calculating those requests, referred to as “decision packages,” as part of his budget presentation. He said he would be looking at a five-year strategy.
Commissioner Karen Seel said she was proud of the build-up of reserves, describing it a “very deliberate” and reminding commissioners that when she first came on the board the county didn’t have sufficient reserves. She said before any talk about a roll back of millage rates, she wanted to discuss the proposed fuel tax increase and alternative ways to fund transportation needs.
The roll back rate would be the amount needed to bring in the same amount of revenue as the current year. If the millage rate were to stay the same, as it has in previous years, additional revenue would be collected due to the increase in taxable values, in particular property values.
Commissioners also wanted to know Burton’s plans for the American Rescue Act funds. Burton said the federal government had only recently released guidelines for spending the money.
“We’ll have a lot of decisions to make,” he said, probably in a month or so.
Meanwhile, Burton is focusing his attention on next year’s budget. He said he would review all the budgets and requests for extra funding and summarize everything as part of his budget presentation scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The county has until Aug. 3 to notify the property appraiser of the tentative millage rates. Truth in Millage statements will be mailed out to property owners on Aug. 23.
The first public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, and the final hearing will be on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at which time the commission will adopt the final budget and millage rates.
The next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.