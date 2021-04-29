Forward Pinellas launches equity assessment
Forward Pinellas is launching an equity assessment to understand what communities need and ways to help remove existing barriers to transportation, jobs, education, affordable housing and other resources.
From now until May 3, Pinellas County residents are asked to take a quick, 5-minute survey to communicate what they need and suggest ways to create a more equitable Pinellas. Residents from minority communities or those who have experienced prejudice and racism are encouraged to participate.
This equity assessment is the first step to acknowledging responsibility to plan for the needs of disadvantaged people and seek social justice. It will take a comprehensive look at internal structure and policies as well as the way officials plan and prioritize funding for projects throughout the county.
“I am proud to be part of an agency that is committed to dismantling the racist legacy of past urban planning laws and policies, said Forward Pinellas Chair and St. Petersburg Councilmember Darden Rice. “The equity assessment is the first step in developing a stronger connection with the community by ensuring that our planning work is inclusive and equitable.”
Here’s how you can help:
• Take the 5-minute Equity Survey: bit.ly/fpequitysurvey.
• Share the survey with family and friends.
• Sign up for our Email list: bit.ly/fpequityemail.
• Read the blog to learn more: bit.ly/fpequityblog.
“As planners, it is our responsibility to listen to the needs and desires of the underserved who have been marginalized and don’t trust government institutions because they have been denied access to the same services, resources, and opportunities as others,” said Forward Pinellas Planning Division Manager Rodney Chatman. “I’m very optimistic about the chance to assess and adjust our policies, programs, and strategies so people of color have a stronger voice in the decision-making process.”
Results of the survey will be read by individuals on the Forward Pinellas team and will be used to shape a vision and action plan that directly reflects the community’s voices.
Forward Pinellas will also be conducting a deep dive regarding equity considerations within its strategic business plans, criteria for awarding and funding projects, board and committee structures, as well as partnerships and outreach initiatives.
For more information about the Equity Assessment, visit www.forwardpinellas.org/equity.
Drop off chemicals, gas and electronics for free
While spring cleaning this season, residents are encouraged to use Pinellas County’s free resources to properly and safely dispose of their unwanted, expired or broken household electronics and chemicals. There are two convenient options residents can choose.
The Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center (HEC3) offers residents the convenience of weekday and Saturday hours. The center is open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 2855 109th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg.
Residents can drop off electronics such as cell phones, computers, TVs, power supplies and monitors. Chemical items accepted include automotive fluids, rechargeable batteries, fuel, paint, cleaning supplies, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs, along with other mercury-containing devices.
In addition, hurricane season starts on June 1 and now is the time for residents to dispose of old generator fuel at the HEC3. The shelf-life of gasoline is three to six months and up to one year for diesel fuel.
When preparing materials to bring to the HEC3, residents should not mix chemicals together or place them in dark plastic bags. Chemicals should keep products in original, labeled containers, if possible. Individual batteries should be placed in separate plastic bags or have terminals covered with heavy tape to prevent short-circuits.
Items not accepted include air conditioning units and other large appliances, microwaves, printers, radioactive, biological or infectious waste, fire extinguishers, tires and propane tanks larger than one pound. Disposal options for hundreds of items can be found in the Where Does it Go? Search Tool at www.pinellascounty.org/wheredoesitgo.
The Department of Solid Waste also offers Mobile Collection events on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at locations around the county. The HEC3 and Mobile Collection events are only available to Pinellas County residents* for the collection of unwanted household electronics and chemicals.
For the safety of customers and staff, certain procedures will be followed. For HEC3 safety procedures, visit: www.pinellascounty.org/hec3. For Mobile Collection procedures and schedule, visit: www.pinellascounty.org/mobileoptions.
Electronics and chemicals generated by businesses are not accepted at mobile collection events and are only accepted at HEC3 on select days for a fee. For business collection dates and fees, visit www.pinellascounty.org/bizwaste.
For detailed information about accepted items, quantity limits and hours visit www.pinellascounty.org/hec3 or call 727-464-7500.