Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow; shelters to begin opening tonight
Latest storm/incident developments
- National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch for Pinellas County due to the approach of Hurricane Ian.
- While some uncertainty remains in the forecast track, life-threatening storm surge, major flooding and wind damage are expected in Pinellas County. Storm surge will occur along the coast and Tampa Bay.
- Hurricane-force winds are possible within the Watch area in the next 48 hours.
Pinellas County response/action
- Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners declared a State of Local Emergency on Saturday, Sept. 24.
- The Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center is at a Level 2 partial activation.
- Public Works crews have been clearing vegetation and storm drains and pre-positioning heavy equipment for storm response.
- In anticipation of 10 to 15 inches of rain, Public Works has lowered Taylor Lake in Largo and will be lowering Lake Seminole. The Southwest Water Management District will lower Lake Tarpon.
Evacuations
- Evacuations of Zone A, B and C residents, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
- Special needs shelters will open Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. Residents with special needs who require transportation to a safe location until the storm threat passes can sign up by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.
- Three general populations shelters, including one allowing pets, will open Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.
- Ross Norton Recreation Center (1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater), and
- Lealman Exchange (5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg)
- Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo) – pets allowed
- Additional shelters will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Locations can be found here: https://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm.
- Visitors (tourists) and residents who are planning to leave the county are advised to do so today due to anticipated heavy traffic.
- Hospitals and long-term care facilities in Zones A, B and C are advised to begin evacuations today.
- Pinellas County updated evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season. Check your evacuation zone one of these ways:
- Storm.pinellascounty.org
- Download the new Ready Pinellas app.
- If your property has a landline: Call (727) 453-3150 and enter your 10-digit home phone number.
- Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat\.
Closures
- Pinellas County Government offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28.
- The Supervisor of Elections Office closed at noon today and will reopen to the public at noon on Monday, Oct. 3. Poll worker classes has been canceled for the remainder of this week. To reschedule your class, please call 464-6110.
- Check with Pinellas County Schools for school closures: https://www.pcsb.org/.
- PSTA will suspend service on Wednesday, Sept. 28, until further notice.
- Pinellas County Solid Waste will close the following recycling collection centers beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at noon to prevent littler and illegal dumping related to the storm.
- Chesnut
- Dunn
- Curlew
- North County
- Ft. DeSoto campground
- Ft. DeSoto boat ramp
- Walmart
- Extension; and
- Bank of America
These sites are located in parks and are open (they will close when the parks close).
- Anderson
- Hamlin
- Lake Seminole
- Brooker Creek
- Sand Key
General
- Opening times for additional shelters will be announced via Alert Pinellas, Ready Pinellas, www.pinellascounty.org, County social media and local media.
- County Information Center is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat
Emergency shelters
- If you can shelter safely at home, in a hotel, or with a friend or family member, please do so.
- Remaining emergency shelters will open at 7 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. Open shelter locations can be found at: http://storm.pinellas.org.
- www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm
- Pet-friendly shelters: Palm Harbor, Largo and Gibbs high schools. Gibbs is being opened by the City of St. Petersburg. Residents must bring a carrier, supplies, license and immunization records: http://storm.pinellascounty.org.
- Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will offer free rides to the shelters once they open. Pets will be permitted on evacuation buses as long as they are in a pet carrier. The latest information on PSTA bus service can be obtained by calling the InfoLine at 727-540-1900 or by visiting their website at https://psta.net/riding-psta/weather-alert.
- Buses will run from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Advice & Information for Residents
- Stay at a hotel or with family/friends in a non-evacuation zone.
- Look out for the elderly and other vulnerable neighbors. If you are not in an evacuation zone, invite friends or family who are to stay with you.
- Before leaving home:
- Gather valuables and important papers.
- Take pictures of each room inside your house and of any valuable items. This will help with an insurance claim if your house suffers damage.
- Turn off all utilities (water, electricity, gas) at main switches.
- Lock windows and doors, use protective coverings if available.
- Bring in outdoor items that may become projectiles in high winds.
- Fill gas tanks.
- Advise friends or relatives of where you are going.
- Monitor the travel time to your destination to leave plenty of time to arrive before the storm impacts.
- Protect yourself and others from COVID-19 by wearing a mask, carrying cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer when practical, and avoiding crowded locations when possible.
- Monitor local news media, National Weather Service, pinellascounty.org, Facebook @PinellasCountyNews and Twitter @PinellasCoNews, search hashtag #PCian, #TSian, #Huricaneian and/or #GetReadyPinellas.
- Register for emergency alerts at http://www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.
- Don’t wait! Emergency responders will stay off the roads and not be able to respond to most calls once sustained winds have reached 40 mph.