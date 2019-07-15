Creative Pinellas recently announced that award-winning artist Stephen Palladino was scheduled to begin painting a new mural in Palm Harbor on July 15. Located at the Boot Ranch underpass at Tampa and McMullen Booth roads, the mural site is part of the planned extension of the Pinellas Trail.
The large-scale mural, which is expected to be completed by mid-August, is a collaboration between Creative Pinellas, the county’s Local Arts Agency, and the county’s Public Works Transportation Division.
“Our partnership with Creative Pinellas is an exciting first step for us,” said Ken Jacobs, Transportation Division Director. “Initially our focus for this pilot program was graffiti abatement designed to eliminate vandalism to infrastructure in our community. As the project evolved, we now also envision the mural becoming a new favorite landmark for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
Stephen Palladino, who is based in Seminole, was chosen through a comprehensive open call process and careful review by a diverse panel of artists, curators and art leaders. The panel was impressed by his vibrant use of color, dynamic graphic style and sense of play and felt he would bring the right balance of fun and professionalism to the project.
Creative Pinellas is planning to invite the local community to an opening celebration of the mural in September, once the weather cools off. In the meantime, residents and visitors are invited to drop by and see the artist in action, during the painting process.
For more information, visit www.creativepinellas.org/muralarts or email Jenee Priebe at muralarts@creativepinellas.org.