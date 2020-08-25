Emergency Medical Services Fund takes financial hit

CLEARWATER — Fire Departments and Fire Districts that have requested funding to enhance their services likely won’t be getting any new money in next year’s budget.
At least, that’s the recommendation from Jim Fogarty, bureau director for Pinellas County’s Safety and Emergency Services.
And the reason is simple: Revenue is down, mostly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eight made requests and three met the criteria and were eligible for funding — Largo, Palm Harbor and Pinellas Park, but that funding has now been deferred. Alternatives were offered for some that made requests and the recommendation for others was to continue to monitor and analyze their needs. Two requests were granted that had no cost associated.
Fogarty said when the EMS Fund was analyzed in January, everything looked good. Expenditures remained below expected revenue for the five-year forecast. By fiscal year 2026, finances were so good, the reserve fund, which must remain at 25%, was up to 35%.
Then, the pandemic hit and dramatic changes happened to the revenue side. Fiscal year 2026 is now projected to have expenditures well above estimated revenue. Expenditures begin to outpace revenue beginning in FY 2022 and just get worse over time.
Fogarty said since the pandemic began there had been a 7% reduction in call volume for emergency services. He said 10,000 fewer calls had come in compared to 2019. Due to the uncertainty in revenue, the recommendation is to add nothing new to the system for next year.
He said call volumes had been declining over the past three years due to several reasons, including the implementation of growth management, which includes priority dispatch, and safely campaigns, such as fall prevention, at long-term care facilities.
He said the call volume had declined even more during the pandemic due to more people staying at home, fewer vehicle crashes and people not seeking medical care because they are afraid to go to the hospital.
Ambulance transports are down 7%, he said.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he would hate to use this year’s numbers as a basis for anything. He is concerned about not meeting funding requests that meet funding criteria. He wanted to know if there were alternatives, such as partial funding.
Fogarty said the problem is that if all the funding requests were made it would add $7.5 million in expenses overall. Due to the decline in call volumes and operational uncertainties, he doesn’t think this is the time to add costs.
He said the positions and units are currently in service, the question is who should pay for them – the contractor (fire department or district) or the county through the EMS Fund.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard is concerned that by not fulfilling requests, especially the one from Largo Fire & Rescue, the commission would begin to erode the trust that had been built over the past five years.
She said Largo had implemented growth management and priority dispatch as requested. She said everyone was asked to rely on a data-driven process, which is working well; however, to not fund requests that had met the criteria seemed to go against those making good-faith efforts.
She said she understood the financial issue, but still would like to find some way to fund the requests. Largo has met the criteria two years in a row, she said.
County Administrator Barry Burton said the commission had already approved the maximum millage rate for the EMS Fund for next year, so any increase would have to be made in the future.
Fogarty said the data driven focus group meets weekly and would recommend changes if conditions warrant, but for now he recommends, “we stay the course.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.