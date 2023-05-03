Charter Review applications sought
Pinellas County is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Charter Review Commission.
Applications must be received no later than May 31.
Every eight years, the Board of County Commissioners appoints a Charter Review Commission to review the Pinellas County Charter and make independent recommendations to amend the Charter. Any recommendations are then submitted to voters for their consideration.
The Charter Review Commission is made up of 13 members:
• Seven members of the public, each of whom shall be nominated by a commissioner from among the residents of that district, and none of whom shall be an elected official.
• Two members of the public at large, neither of whom shall be an elected official.
• One county commissioner.
• One constitutional officer.
• One member of the legislative delegation.
• One city elected official.
Applications can be found online at https://pinellas.gov. Type “charter review applications” in the search box.
Gardens to conduct wreath workshop
LARGO — A “Spring Wreath Workshop” will be held at the Florida Botanical Gardens Saturday, May 6, from 1-2:30 p.m.
The instructor-led workshop consists of one 18-inch faux grapevine wreath and materials for decorating it in assorted color schemes.
Registration is $30 a person and includes all materials. Register at www.flbgfoundation.org/wreathworkshop.
Proceeds benefit the Majeed Discovery Garden, a place for children to learn and explore, which is scheduled to open in the summer.