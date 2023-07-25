CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners got their first look July 18 at a proposed budget of $3.8 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in October. The plan includes $2.8 billion for day-to-day operations and another $946 million for capital projects such as roads, buildings and parks.
County Administrator Barry Burton, presenting the proposal to the County Commission, said the budget focuses on “the things that make our residents feel safe,” with emphasis on public safety, mental and behavioral health resources and transportation infrastructure.
The proposal comes amid what Burton has been telling commissioners for months would be a challenging budget season. The county faces pressure from inflation, rising insurance and utility rates and mandatory increased contributions to the state retirement system. The county is also seeking to recruit and retain employees in a competitive labor market.
“There are no new positions in the budget,” not counting those that could be funded by grants, he said. “We’ve tried to keep this tight because of the inflationary factors we have this year — just to balance the budget, just to maintain the services we’ve provided.”
Among the key elements of the proposed budget:
• It’s based on a steady property tax rate. After the County Commission lowered the countywide millage each of the past two years — the second time in 35 years that it decreased in consecutive years — this year’s plan suggests keeping it at a rate of $4.7398 per $1,000 of assessed taxable value. The smaller millages the county collects, which include localized taxes for services such as libraries, recreation and fire rescue, would mostly be unchanged or decrease slightly. With property values still climbing, the county would collect $63.7 million more in taxes than this year.
• Nearly two-thirds of that additional tax money — $40.2 million — would go to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which would have the largest budget of any agency or department within the county, at more than $414 million. That’s an increase of more than 10% over last year’s allocation. Most of the increase would fund salary adjustments to make it “competitive with other local law enforcement agencies,” Burton wrote in an introduction to the proposal, as well as state-mandated boosts in retirement funding and contract increases for food, fuel and other services that Burton called “unavoidable.”
• Employees across the board would see higher pay, too, as the county tries to keep up in a competitive job market. The proposed budget includes 4.5% raises for all employees, a $600 increase to base salaries and a one-time payment of another $600. The county would also raise wages for its lowest-paid employees to $18 an hour.
• The proposal touts spending on mental and behavioral health efforts, with a total of $12 million going toward several programs, including one meant to centralize the county’s scattered mental health care system. That effort, in the works for years as the Coordinated Access Model, will launch soon under the name Care About Me, according to the budget proposal.
• There’s a focus on transportation infrastructure, including an $18 million one-time payment for a new traffic management system that the county hopes will relieve congestion on major roads. A proposed millage of less than 3 cents per $1,000 in taxable value would go toward road and bridge work, joining similar millages passed in each of the last two years.
Commissioners, who received the nearly 400-page proposal last week, will delve deeper into the budget’s details in two workshops next month. A pair of public hearings culminate with an approved budget in September.
On July 18, their first-blush impressions centered on whether the county would strike the right balance by keeping the millage the same.
“What’s the most rewarding, meaningful thing we could do for taxpayers?” Commissioner Brian Scott, in his first budget season after being elected last fall, said. “I think it’s a full rollback” of the millage, which would keep tax payments the same as the previous year.
Commissioner Dave Eggers agreed, referring to “residents that probably are suffering more than they ever have with insurance rate increases, real estate tax increases.”
Both suggested drawing further from the county’s reserves, which sit at 27% of annual revenue. The proposal already includes a reduction to less than 21%, or about two-and-a-half months of revenue, a level Burton said would be crucial in the event of a disaster such as a major hurricane.
Whereas reserve money can cover one-time costs such as the traffic system, Burton said, they can’t cover recurring costs. Rolling back the millage would require drastic action, such as nixing the budget increase for the sheriff’s office.
The commission needs to take a closer look at what residents would lose in exchange for a lower tax rate, Commissioner Charlie Justice said.
“We were able to do the millage reduction the last few years,” he said. To do it again, “is it worth a significant decrease in services?”