CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport’s (PIE) parking and roadway construction project is entering a new phase with additional affects to customers.
This project, in conjunction with the Gateway Express Project by the Florida Department of Transportation, includes the following.
• Utility work along the terminal curbside will close portions of the sidewalks in phases. Pick-up and drop-off of passengers will be affected with changes to the normal traffic patterns within the airport roadways. Active loading and unloading curbside will be strictly enforced.
• Ground Transportation Lot reopens for Taxis, Hotel and Off-site Rental Car shuttles, and Economy Parking Lot Shuttle.
• A new permanent entrance to long-term parking is now open and will minimize traffic congestion in front of the terminal.
• PIE’s short-term Parking Lot remains closed during this project phase.
• New ADA Parking opening closer to the terminal.
Those using the airport are asked to plan extra travel time to accommodate construction in and around the airport. Parking Lot shuttles may have longer wait and route times to get to and from economy parking lots to the terminal. Visitors are encouraged to use the cell phone lot for awaiting passenger pick-up or the long-term parking lot. For airport information, call 727-453-7800.
For more information, watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvDM_aKextg&t=9s.