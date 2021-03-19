COVID-19 vaccinations to be available to those age 50 and up on March 22

Syringes filled with COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be administered at a Pinellas County Department of Health vaccination site. As of March 17, more than 220,000 county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Starting March 22, residents ages 50 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine along with long-term care facility and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact. Those with vulnerable conditions need a form completed by their doctor.