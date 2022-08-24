Mary’s outreach
SEMINOLE — The Women's Ministry of St. Matthew Catholic Church, in partnership with Knights of Columbus Council #11226, recently presented Linda Mason, director of Mary’s Outreach for Women, with a check for $1,500.
The St. Petersburg-based nonprofit has served pregnant women in crisis for more than 20 years. The organization provides services including free pregnancy tests, contacts with good medical care, counseling referrals and more.
The donated funds represent proceeds from a parish-wide summer-themed picnic raffle basket.
Fire department emergency training
SEMINOLE – The city of Seminole Fire Rescue Department is hosting a FEMA Community Emergency Response Team Basic Course for citizens of all ages.
The CERT program will be held Sept. 17 through Oct. 11. It will be conducted both in-person and online.
This preparedness program is offered free to help residents ready themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods for man-made and natural disasters.
