LARGO — More than 500 supporters filled the Largo High School Auditorium during a January program to recognize license plate art. Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas hosted the fifth annual Kids Tag Art Pinellas award ceremony, honoring fifth graders from 53 local elementary schools.
During art class, students created front license plate designs, with a panel of judges selecting the top designs for awards. Winning artists received medals, certificates, and framed copies of their artwork.
Kevin Hendrick, associate superintendent of Teaching and Learning Services for Pinellas County Schools, joined Thomas onstage for the presentation of awards.
At the ceremony, Thomas congratulated each student for being selected as an "Award of Excellence" winner in recognition of their artistic talent.
"Not only does the Kids Tag Art Pinellas program allow us to give back to our community, it gives us this amazing opportunity to recognize these young artists for their creativity. The students are clearly the stars of this program," said Thomas.
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office has raised more than $183,000 for elementary art programs through Kids Tag Art Pinellas from sponsor donations and the online sale of student-designed front license plates. The metal tags can be purchased for $15 each through Feb. 29 at kidstagartpinellas.org.
Winning artwork will be displayed at all six Pinellas County Tax Collector office locations. A video highlighting the Kids Tag Art Pinellas program and award ceremony can be viewed at https://youtu.be/M_Wpnwf2mA0.
Kids Tag Art is made possible by community sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, CiCis Pizza, Direct Mail Systems, Bill 2 Pay, Motor Vehicle Network, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Heart Research Foundation, Foxy Photography, D-Print and Lauren's Kids.
For information on becoming a sponsor, visit taxcollect.com/kta.