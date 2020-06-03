Tropical Storm Cristobal bringing rain to Pinellas: Flood watch in effect

The third tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane center will stay away from Florida, but that doesn’t mean its effects won’t be felt.
Pinellas County is under a flood watch until Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Cristobal formed on the second day of the hurricane season, June 2, and made landfall near Atasta, Mexico Wednesday morning. National Hurricane Center says the storm will move back out into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
The current forecast track shows Cristobal making its way toward a second landfall in Louisiana sometime on Sunday.
National Weather Service says abundant tropical moisture will continue to be part of west central and southeast Florida’s forecast through the end of the week and into next week. Forecasters say that tropical moisture combined with an upper level disturbance will bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.
A flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast and west central Florida, including Pinellas County through Saturday afternoon.
NWS says there is a potential for localized flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas, as well as ponding of water on roadways.
The public is reminded that it is dangerous to enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Don’t drive through flooded roadways.
NWS also says thunderstorms are expected in the area through at least Sunday. These storms have the potential of producing strong gusty winds, locally heavy rains and frequent deadly lightning.
Two deaths from lightning have already been reported this year, including a 41-year-old man who was struck and killed in Port St. Lucie on May 27. The United States averages three lightning fatalities a year through May 28, according to lightning safety specialist John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council.
The best advice from experts is when thunder is heard, it is time to go indoors.
Suzette Porter it TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.