Tropical Storm Fred on track toward Florida

The entire state of Florida was in the forecast cone of Tropical Storm Fred on Wednesday. National Weather is forecasting tropical storm conditions for Pinellas County on Saturday night and Sunday.
At 11 a.m., Fred was about 25 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and 245 miles south-southeast of the Grand Turk Island. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
National Hurricane Center says Fred should move near or over Hispaniola today and tonight and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southwestern Bahamas on Thursday. Fred should arrive near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday. South Florida should be its next stop on Saturday.
Fred could bring tropical weather conditions to Pinellas County and Tampa Bay by Saturday night, including wind, rain, possible flooding, storm surge and power outages. It is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.
Residents are asked to prepare now and stay in touch with the local weather forecasts.
For preparedness information, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
Busy season forecast
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued its mid-point outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Aug. 4.
Conditions remain favorable for an above-average season, said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal forecaster at the Climate Prediction Center. However, they are not as favorable as they were during the 2020 record-breaking season.
“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Nina in the months ahead,” Rosencrans said.
Atlantic sea surface temperatures are not expected to be as warm as last year, but reduced vertical wind shear and an enhanced west Africa monsoon could increase hurricane activity this year. In addition, conditions in place due to the ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which has favored more active seasons since 1995, persist.
NOAA released its original outlook on May 20 just before the start of hurricane season on June 1. Experts predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal season, 30% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season. They said 13-20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher were likely to form, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-five major hurricanes which includes Categories 3, 4 and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Rosencrans said the mid-season outlook gave odds of 65% that this year would be an above-normal season, 25% of a near-normal season and 10% that it would be below normal. The experts say 15-21 named storms will form with seven-10 strengthening into a hurricane and three-five becoming a major hurricane.
The numbers include the named storms that have already formed as well as Hurricane Elsa, the earliest fifth named storm on record.
Rosencrans advised everyone to stay vigilant and to be prepared as the busiest part of the season is here. The peak of the season typically runs from mid-August to late October. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.