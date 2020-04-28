Pinellas County has revised the hours in which the Citizen Information Center will be staffed to respond to calls concerning COVID-19. The CIC will be staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.
The new hours are based on the current call volume and may be revised again if the call volume changes.
Pinellas County's Emergency Operations Center remains under a full activation. Citizens with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the CIC at 727-464-4333 during operating hours. The hard of hearing can connect via chat www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
This week, the county introduced its redesigned, mobile-friendly COVID-19 website, https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
The website provides comprehensive information about the County’s COVID response, plus recommendations for citizens, businesses, frequently asked questions, stay-home tips, health information and links to a variety of assistance.