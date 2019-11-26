Five-year trend shows increases in crashes and fatalities around Pinellas

According to the draft 2019 trends and conditions report presented to the Forward Pinellas Board on Nov. 13, 29,656 motor vehicle crashes were reported in Pinellas during 2018, resulting in 119 fatalities and 4,229 injuries. The trend is a 7% increase in fatalities when compared to the five-year average for 2013-2017 to the five-year average for 2014-2018.