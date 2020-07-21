Resurgence of COVID-19 delays tourism industry’s recovery

LARGO — Local hoteliers were reporting a slow comeback as leisure travelers began returning to Pinellas in late May and June. Then just before the Fourth of July holiday, Florida began making the national news due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
At the June 26 Tourist Development Council meeting, Visit St. Pete-Clearwater staff had revealed a new a marketing campaign to try to boost visitor numbers; however, Leroy Bridges, VSPC vice president of Digital & Communications, told TDC members at the July 15 meeting that campaign had been put on hold.
Now, staff is working on a different campaign that focuses on ways guests can visit the area responsibly.
Bridges said people are still coming to Pinellas, and it is important that they understand the expectations.
“This is a mask-wearing county,” he said, adding that people here practice social distancing and use sanitizer.
The business community has asked Visit St. Pete-Clearwater for help to spread that message. He was scheduled to meet with local chambers of commerce and businesses to come up with a plan. Bridges said the expectation was to start a new campaign in the next couple of weeks that could be used for the foreseeable future.
He said it was important for people to know that Pinellas wasn’t the same as the rest of the state.
He said traveler sentiment had changed with the increase in COVID-19 and national media coverage. He also said not all parts of the state were open and welcoming to visitors. He said it was important to communicate the message that people in Pinellas take care to be safe from the virus and expected visitors to do the same.
As expected, the latest report from Smith Travel showed the industry had taken a step backward over the Fourth of July weekend with bookings being canceled. Bridges said despite it being a holiday, it was the lowest occupancy in six weeks.
Suzanne Scully Hackman, VSPC vice president of Business Development, said it was likely that most hotels have lost the bulk of their group business through the end of the year. She said a few events with 50 or less were still booking along with a few weddings.
She said hotels were still operating at about 50% staffing and moving expectations for increased business to 2021 while continuing work on plans to keep attendees safe.
Steve Hayes, VSPC president and CEO, reviewed the tourism economics snapshot for May. Room nights sold was down 45% from 474,995 last year to 259,489 in 2020. The average daily rate declined almost 22% from $150.47 in 2019 to $117.72 this year. The revenue per available room was down 56.5%, dropping from $112.15 last year to only $48.82 in 2020.
Still Pinellas did fairly well compared to the rest of the state, Hayes said. Some areas fared far worse.
He said most accommodations were keeping their rates up and “not trying to get out of this by lowering rates.”
“You can’t discount your way out of COVID-19,” he said, adding that the destination still had value.
Vacation rentals did better than traditional lodging with room nights sold down only 14%. The average daily rate actually increased by 7% while the revenue per available room was down 6.7%.
However, some TDC members had a problem with vacation rentals showing any room nights sold when they were supposedly shut down by an executive order from the governor.
Apparently bookings came in through portals such as Airbnb, which allowed properties to circumvent the rules since no one was monitoring the situation.
Tony Satterfield, general manager of Alden Suites in St. Pete Beach, said the biggest complaint hoteliers had when the vacation rental market expanded was that it had no regulations to follow.
“Vacation rentals don’t play by the rules,” he said. “Although the state mandated they be closed, they still produced room nights sold. The state needs to regulate the industry.”
Doreen Moore, owner and president of Travel Resort Services, pointed out that not all vacation rentals were the same. She said it is different for those that are licensed and supervised, like her business, and has to follow the rules.
Fewer tourists equals less Tourist Development Tax, aka bed tax, revenue. Collections in May were down more than 56%. Less than $2.35 million was collected versus almost $5.4 million in 2019. Still May was better than April with an 89% drop. March’s numbers were down nearly 48%.
For the year, October-May, bed tax collections are down almost 23%.
Still, Hayes said, “May wasn’t as bad as projected.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.