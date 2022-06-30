Tourist council recommends bigger cut for beach nourishment

CLEARWATER — Due to uncertainty about future funding from the Army Corps of Engineers, members of Tourist Development Council voted unanimously June 21 to increase the share of bed tax dollars being set aside for beach nourishment.
Currently, 1/2 of 1% of the 6% in tourist development taxes, aka bed taxes, collected on accommodations rented for six months or less, is allocated to the beach nourishment fund. The newly approved set aside will be 3/4 of 1%.
Initially, TDC member Phil Henderson, president and CEO of Starlite Cruises, proposed an increase in the allocation to the nourishment fund to a full 1%, but other members felt more comfortable going to 3/4 for now and then evaluating the health of the fund on an annual basis. Another suggestion involved upping the set aside going to reserves so the money would be there regardless of need.
The decision was made after Public Works Director Kelli Levy updated the TDC on the financial picture for replenishing sand as it relates to changes with the Army Corps of Engineers reauthorization of three upcoming projects — Sand Key, Treasure Island and Long Key in St. Pete Beach.
Everything is going well with Treasure Island and Long Key, Levy said. The Corps recently combined them into one project, meaning future authorizations will be easier to get. However, Sand Key remains a problem due to the requirement for 100% of easements to go forward with future projects.
Despite public outreach and ongoing negotiations, the county only has 50% of the 46 easements the Army Corps requires, Levy said. And the Corps refuses to relent on its demands, despite the county having proof not everything it wants is necessary.
Levy said it is highly unlikely the project will go forward in 2024 as originally planned.
Sand Key, Treasure Island and Long Key are all part of a 21.8-mile Pinellas County Shore Protection Project, which is maintained by the federal government in a cost share agreement with the county.
The project, authorized by the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1966, allows for erosion control improvements, such as beach restoration and periodic nourishment.
The last nourishment project completed in 2018 was cost-shared with the federal government paying 75%, and the remaining 25% split by Pinellas County and the state. It included funds to repair damages sustained in 2016 from Hurricane Hermine to the Sand Key Segment.
At that time, the Army Corps of Engineers asked for perpetual easements on private property along the shoreline and within areas where new sand would be placed. The Corps said the easements were required to ensure the areas remained open to the public in perpetuity.
A number of property owners on Sand Key refused to provide the easements, so about 8,000 linear feet of beach in the project area, which extends from Clearwater to Redington Beach, excluding Belleair Shore, was bypassed.
The Corps refuses to do only a portion of the beach for future projects, as it most effective to replenish the sand in all the areas within the project area. The county is in danger of losing its federal cost share.
Levy presented three funding scenarios that could come into play for future nourishment projects without the funding from the Army Corps. She described the first as the worst case, as it has no federal cost share for Sand Key and no state funding. Under that scenario, by the end of fiscal year 2031, the TDC’s beach nourishment fund would have a deficit of more than $3.5 million.
Kelly said the county could apply and compete for state grants, which in the past it had done successfully.
“But if you don’t have federal participation you don’t rank well,” she said.
Scenario two, which Levy says is more likely, assumes that the county continues to get 50% of the cost from the federal government for Treasure Island and Long Key, but no share for Sand Key. It also includes some state grants. In that case, the county would avoid a deficit situation, but just barely, with the fund balance down to $176,546 by FY 2031.
Scenario three would be the best case outcome with the Army Corps funding all the projects including Sand Key and the county securing needed state grants. The fund balance at the end of FY 2031 would then be $36.5 million.
However for the best outcome to happen, the county would have to effectively work out the problems with the easements and successfully receive state grants as it has in the past.
“Probably one of the things that have helped us the most is the incredible tourism we’ve had,” Levy said, pointing to the record bed tax collections over the past few years that allowed the nourishment fund to grow.
“Having a very robust revenue coming in from the tourist development tax has definitely helped, but going forward depending on what happens with the federal participation, depending on whether or not we’re successful with state grants, really drives the picture of the land,” she said.
An additional factor that places uncertainty on beach nourishment funding is storms, which have the potential to cause major beach erosion and require nourishment outside planned cycles, Levy said. In some cases, the county could be eligible for federal funding to repair the damage, like what happened in 2016 with Hurricane Hermine. However, the damage wasn’t enough to qualify for extra funds after Hurricane Irma in 2017 or Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Another consideration is Sunshine Beach and Sunset Beach, which are both critically eroded beaches on a four-year nourishment cycle. The latest schedule from the federal government puts them on a six-year schedule, which Levy said could be challenging.
The county continues to work with the Army Corps to resolve the problem with the easements for Sand Key. The county contends that the issues have been resolved and Levy said the paperwork exists to prove it.
The county’s agreement with the Army Corps is old and a new one is needed, she said.
“We’ve had such a long and frankly wonderful relationship with the Army Corps of Engineers and couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Levy said. “My concern is that every storm that hits takes a little bit of that sand away, the year we miss the cycle that investment is eroded away, not just the sand but the actual investment.”
Since Hurricane Elena in 1985, more than $100 million has been spent placing new sand on the county’s beaches, Levy said.
“I don’t want to lose that investment,” she said.
Tourist development tax
State statute dictates how tourist development tax is levied and how the money can be spent, according to allowable uses for each percent and major fraction of a percent. Locally the money is spent according to a tourist development tax plan approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The biggest share of the money, 60%, pays for operations at Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the county’s marketing agency.
The remaining 40% pays for other tourism needs including beach nourishment, capital projects for construction of attractions, such as sports stadiums and museums. A portion also is set aside for reserves to be used in case of an emergency.
