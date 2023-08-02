Visit St. Pete/Clearwater unveiled its new value of tourism campaign branded “From Visitors, with Love” on July 27. The campaign is designed to increase awareness of the positive impacts and benefits the tourism industry brings to Pinellas County residents.
The campaign launch involved two pop-up events in destination landmark locations, beginning the day at the St. Pete Pier where VSPC provided residents and passersby with complimentary coffee from local vendor, Café Tuk Tuk starting at 7:27 a.m. The organization ended the day surprising park goers at the recently unveiled Coachman Park with a treat from Frios Gourmet Pops along with local vendors selling food and beverage items for sale and entertainment starting at 7:27 p.m. through 9 p.m.
At each event, VSPC brand ambassadors shared with residents how tourism positively impacts the community, as well as promote deals and discounts being offered by Pinellas County businesses for local residents.