ST. PETERSBURG — St. Pete's CareFest is back this fall! The celebration of volunteering and giving back to the community returns Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Residents can get involved and give back in several ways.
• Sign up to volunteer. Complete the volunteer form at stpete.org/ICAN.
• Adopt a project. Visit carefestusa to adopt or submit a project.
• Organize a neighborhood cleanup. Contact the Neighborhood Relations Department at Ivan.Fountain@stpete.org or 727-892-5141 for more information and to schedule.
• Host a donation drive. Collect items to donate to local nonprofit organizations. Contact the Neighborhood Relations Department at ICAN@stpete.org or 727-892-5141 for more information.