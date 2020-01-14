LARGO — The Sheriff's new Community Connection program provides citizens an opportunity to meet for lunch each month with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office personnel.
Meetings are scheduled on the second Thursday of the month through November. The next luncheon meeting is Feb. 13, noon-1 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10759 Ulmerton Road, Largo. RSVP encouraged.
Attendees receive area-specific crime updates, crime prevention information and an agency update from Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, or a member of his command staff, followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion.
Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Pinellas County. There are two membership options: individual or business. Individual memberships are $25 a year and allow members to attend luncheons each month and bring one guest. Business memberships are $100 a year and allow up to two individuals to attend luncheons each month that can bring one guest each.
All of the proceeds from membership dues benefit Sheriff's Community Connection programs including the Community Grant Program and the Bright Star Award Program for PCSO members.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.pcsoweb.com/community-connection.