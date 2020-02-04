South St. Petersburg residents who want a voice in creating redevelopment plans for their area are invited to apply for a vacancy on the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area Citizen Advisory Committee.
Mandatory applications can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 6.
The South St. Petersburg CRA Citizen Advisory Committee is comprised of nine members who are residents, business and/or property owners or other community stakeholders within the CRA.
Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Petersburg City Hall. More information about the Citizen Advisory Committee can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards/Southside_St_Petersburg_Community_Redevelopment_Area.htm.
The mayor of the City of St. Petersburg appoints six members subject to confirmation by the St. Petersburg City Council. The Pinellas County Commission appoints three members.
County commissioners will review all applications and select the new board member at a future meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.