Pinellas County News Briefs - Dec. 10, 2021

PSTA unveils first completed SunRunner Station
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority celebrated a milestone Dec. 3 with the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit system. PSTA and city leaders unveiled the first completed SunRunner station at the corner of First Avenue North and Fifth Street in St. Petersburg.
The station, along with many others on the line, feature unique, locally inspired, stained-glass art from St. Petersburg artist, Catherine Woods.
“Being able to incorporate public art into the design of the bus shelters I think in a win-win,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “It enhances the esthetics and appeal of the SunRunner and it’s also a great way to recognize and compliment the region’s growing arts community.”
The SunRunner features semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops and safety enhancements for riders including level boarding platforms and crosswalks. The 10.3-mile line will connect St. Pete Beach, one of the best beaches in the United States, with downtown St. Petersburg. It will include 16 stops with buses running every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.
“The SunRunner is a new form of mass transit this area has needed,” added Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard. “We know how hard it can be to find parking at the beach or downtown St. Pete and thanks to the SunRunner, you won’t have to deal with that frustration anymore.”
The SunRunner features free Wi-Fi, on-board bike space, and multi-door boarding. Riders can prepay with a smartphone or other device. The SunRunner is expected to open in Summer of 2022.
PSTA also announced it had received nine brand new SunRunner buses, which are manufactured by Gillig and will be hitting the streets once the SunRunner service officially launches.
The SunRunner 40-foot hybrid-electric buses feature artwork by Chad Mize and include an iconic Mr. Sun image.
The buses feature:
• Clean, hybrid-electric propulsion
• They will exclusively run within their own lane every 15 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach.
• Free Wi-Fi
• On-board bike space
• Smooth, level boarding at all doors
For more information on the SunRunner, visit Psta.net/sunrunner.
ABOUT PSTA: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is the public transit provider for Pinellas County, providing more than 12.1 million rides per year. PSTA operates 40 bus and trolley routes with a fleet of 210 vehicles. More information is available at www.psta.net.
Ambulance membership offers solution to out-of-pocket expenses
Pinellas County residents have a low-cost solution to costly ambulance expenses thanks to Sunstar’s FirstCare Ambulance Membership. The membership plan provides financial help for individual patients or families on out-of-pocket expenses for ambulance transportation.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $796. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership plan are $83 for a Single Membership and $125 for a Family Membership. Membership covers 100% of expenses associated with deductibles and co-payments and 50% of medically necessary trips denied by insurance. Uninsured members receive a 20% discount on medically necessary ambulance transportation.
In 2020, the membership plan saved residents an average of $180 per transport.
The Family Membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, adoption, marriage, or registered domestic partnership.
The Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County Government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
Individuals should enroll as soon as possible to receive additional coverage. New enrollees, paid in full prior to March 31, 2022, will receive more than 12 months of coverage for the cost of the one-year plan. For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellas.gov/membership.
Pinellas County Parks introduces Winter Walk program
Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources is inviting residents to take a healthy stroll through some of the trails at the county’s parks and preserves and earn a prize with the first Winter Walk program.
To join the fun, register using the Eventbrite link by Jan. 15, 2022. Then, complete eight walks on any of the participating trails between Dec. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Residents can visit the same trail more than once if they go on different days. Once a walk is finished, fill out the hiking completion form online or email it to pavolunteer@pinellascounty.org. Residents may also print and mail it to Attn: The Winter Walk, 12520, Ulmerton Road., Largo, FL 33774. Prizes are awarded to everyone who completes the program.
Here are the participating parks and preserves:
• Wall Springs Park, DeSoto Boulevard, Palm Harbor,
• Brooker Creek Park, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
• Eagle Lake Park,1800 Keene Road, Largo.
• The Florida Botanical Gardens,12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
• John Taylor Park, 1100 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo.
• Boca Ciega Millennium Park,12410 74th Ave., Seminole.
• Lake Seminole Park,10015 Park Blvd, Seminole.
• Sawgrass Lake Park, 7400 25th St. N., St. Petersburg.
Housing Finance Authority vacancy announced
Applications are being accepted to fill one appointment on the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority for a term of four years beginning on Feb. 1, 2022.
The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to assure that financing for affordable housing remains available to residents of Pinellas County. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community. Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
This is a working board, and the authority is seeking members who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings consistently. Meetings of the authority are held, usually, on the first Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. Positions are unpaid and voluntary.
Housing Finance Authority board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times per year. The committee is tasked with the evaluation of established county policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations, and comprehensive plan to provide recommendations to the county commissioners to facilitate affordable housing.
For a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the authority, visit www.pinellascounty.org/board/hfa. Mandatory applications may be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. County commissioners will review all applications and make a selection at an upcoming meeting.
All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.