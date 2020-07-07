Supervisor of Elections encourages residents to consider mail ballots

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County’s Supervisor of Elections is preparing for two elections that will likely be affected to some degree by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The first is the primary and nonpartisan elections set for Tuesday, Aug. 18. The deadline to register to participate is Monday July 20, which is the deadline to change a party affiliation.
Florida’s primaries are closed elections, meaning voters can only vote in the primary for the political party that matches their registration. For example, only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary and only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.
All voters can cast a ballot in nonpartisan races and for ballot questions and referendums.
Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19, Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus is encouraging residents to vote by mail for both the August elections and the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
She recently received approval from Pinellas County commissioners for a special appropriation of $596,922 for the Aug. 18 election. Her office is required by state statute to mail notices to voters of any polling place changes. At least 12 polling places are unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
In addition, Marcus is mailing a postcard to every registered voter who does not have a mail ballot on file to let them know mail ballots are an option that allows them to vote safely from their home. Voters can request a mail ballot by returning the postage-paid card.
The deadline to return the card or to request that a mail ballot be sent to you is 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. For more information and to request a mail ballot, send an email to mailballot@votepinellas.com, call 717-464-VOTE (8683) or visit https://www.votepinellas.com/VoteByMail.
Marcus’ request for more money from the county will also allow the Election’s Office to pay the return postage for mail ballots to eliminate any barriers for voters who wish to vote by mail. She included the cost for return postage for the November election in her fiscal year 2021 budget.
She told commissioners that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will provide grants to help with COVID-19-related election costs. Marcus expects to receive CARES Act funds and said she will reimburse the county as much as possible.
During a budget presentation on June 17, Marcus promoted the use of mail ballots, which are the first to be counted after the polls close on Election Day. Mail ballots cannot be forwarded so voters need to make sure their correct address is on file. Mail ballots cannot be left on doorsteps, she said.
Voters who don’t want to mail their ballot can return them to one of 23 drop-off locations, which are listed at www.VotePinellas.com. Voters also can track their ballots to see when they are mailed, received at the Elections Office and when they were counted.
According to information on the Elections’ Office website, more than 300,000 residents have signed up to receive a mail ballot. Marcus hopes to get at least 20,000 more signed to vote by mail by Aug. 8.
Voters are reminded that they must sign their mail ballot and each signature will be verified. Voters who signature does not match will be notified. Mail ballots must be received at an Elections Office by 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
Those who prefer to vote in-person can vote during early voting set from Saturday, Aug. 8-Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Supervisor of Elections Office at the County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; at the Elections Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo; or the Supervisor of Elections Office in the County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Marcus does have some concerns about having enough poll workers for Election Day. County Administrator Barry Burton has already agreed to help using volunteers from county staff.
Marcus is already planning for the Nov. 3 General Election, which includes a presidential election, as well as other federal, state, county and municipal races.
As part of her $9.4 million budget request for FY 2021 is a request to purchase 325 ExpressVote unit and cases at a cost of $1.12 million to replace the current American with Disabilities Act equipment. She said the current ADA system, AutoMark, will no longer be compatible with the Elections Office voting system by November.
“The system will ensure the disabled can vote with privacy,” she said.
Burton said the commission would be asked to decide on budget request in August, adding that the ExpressVote unit is something the Elections Office “has to buy.”
He said Marcus had applied for grants to pay for the system and if she gets them, the general fund would be repaid.
