CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Utilities will initiate the second phase of improvements to the water main at McMullen Booth Road and State Road 580 in the Countryside area beginning July 19, after 8 p.m., which will cause a partial closure of the intersection.
Construction will begin around 8:30 p.m. on July 19 and is scheduled to be finished the afternoon of Sunday, July 21.
During that time, the northwest quadrant of the intersection will be closed, with southbound traffic on McMullen Booth Road detoured at Curlew Road west to U.S. 19, or required to make a U-turn. Northbound traffic will not be able to turn west onto S.R. 580, but will be able to continue north on McMullen Booth Road. Westbound traffic on S.R. 580 will be permitted to turn left or right only at McMullen Booth Road. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.
Variable Message Boards are in place to help direct motorists. The work is taking place on the northwest corner of the intersection, near Countryside High School.
The improvements involve installing a parallel line to provide for redundancy in the system and reduced chance of a service interruption. The project is being funded by the Utilities Water Capital Improvement Fund.