CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton had prevoiusly announced the names of three new finalists for the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater president and CEO position.
They finalists are Christopher Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau president & CEO; Steve Hayes, Visit Pensacola president & CEO; and Jeffrey Seifried, president & CEO of Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB.
However, the county announced Sept. 17 that Barrett has withdrawn his application for the job.
“We expanded our nationwide search and found extremely well qualified talent in these candidates,” said Burton. “I’m again counting on our community to meet our finalists and provide feedback to assist in my selection of our next tourism leader.”
Burton invited members of the tourism industry and the public to a meet-and-greet event with the two finalists on Monday, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach.
Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling Della Klug at 727-464-3485.
Hayes has led Visit Pensacola since 2013, where he developed the Destination 2020 tourism strategy for the Greater Pensacola Bay Area. Prior to his current job, he spent 25 years working for Visit Tampa Bay in various management and leadership roles including serving as executive vice president.
Seifried has been at the helm of the Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB since 2015. In this role, he oversees the overall tourism vision and strategic plans, and has managed brand repositioning and new messaging strategies. His previous roles include management of regional development at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and a stint as director of a financial institution.
