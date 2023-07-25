The city of St. Petersburg has expanded the Rebates for Affordable Residential Rehabs Program. The program that was initially offered to the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area is now available citywide.
Eligible homeowners in St. Petersburg can apply for funding to make specific building improvements to their residential properties, including:
• Structural repairs
• Roof replacement
• Electric/plumbing upgrades
• Window/door replacement
• HVAC replacement
• Insulation upgrades
• Kitchen/bath upgrades
• Constructing an accessory dwelling unit.
Funding is provided in the form of a rebate of up to 40% for the pre-approved construction value to cover part of the actual cost of materials, labor, and reasonable profit and overhead. Funding may be provided for single-family or multi-family residential properties and must meet qualifications for affordable housing.
Applicants are required to make a minimum investment of $10,000 per residential unit on eligible building improvements with all work performed by licensed contractors and sub-contractors.
Apply at www.stpete.org/HomeRebates. Rebates will be awarded until funding has been exhausted. Applications will be processed on a first-come first-served basis.
Program information can be found at www.stpete.org/HomeRebates.