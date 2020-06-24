How can we make our streets safer? Where do you see problems? Forward Pinellas wants to know what you think during the Virtual Safe Streets Campaign.
“Safe Streets Pinellas” is a Vision Zero initiative to work toward an ultimate goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on the county’s streets.
Pinellas County residents can view a “Story Map” to see where people have been killed or severely injured and then tell Forward Pinellas what problems they are seeing by dropping pins, placing pictures, and drawing on the interactive map.
“Over 4,000 collisions in the past five years resulted in death or serious injury. We all know of ‘near misses’ or places we avoid because we feel they are unsafe, and people who have experienced crashes and not reported them. So, we know that the data can only tell us so much. We need help from our residents to ensure we’re seeing the full picture,” said Sarah Caper, principal planner at Forward Pinellas.
How to get involved
• Watch the Video to see how you can get involved: bit.ly/SafeStreetsVideo
• Explore the “Story Map”: bit.ly/SafeStreetsStory
• Comment on the Interactive Safe Streets Map: bit.ly/SafeStreetsMap
• Check out the website Forwardpinellas.org/safestreets
• Follow Forward Pinellas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information on how to enter contests and giveaways
Forward Pinellas recognizes that people are traveling differently right now. It welcomes your thoughts both on what places or patterns you saw before COVID-19 and what you are seeing now.
Public feedback will directly help develop and implement an Action Plan to identify areas of concern and provide tools to help make our community safer while traveling.
For more information and to stay up to date, visit ForwardPinellas.org/safestreets.
