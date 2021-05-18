‘Pent-up demand’ fuels Pinellas’ tourism recovery

LARGO — After Pinellas County’s tourism experienced its worst-ever April in 2020 due to the pandemic, signs are strong that things are improving.
That’s the message from Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater, the county’s official tourism marketing and management organization.
Hayes provided County commissioners with an update during a May 11 meeting. He showed a chart of occupancy percentages for 2019-2020 compared to the first four months of 2021. He said January and February 2019 had been on a record-setting pace with 86.6% hotel occupancy in January and 88.3% in February.
January 2020 with an occupancy rate of 86.8% showed the potential for another record-setting year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. By March, occupancy was down to 52.9%.
In April, occupancy nose-dived to 20.2%. Pinellas had never seen numbers that low, Hayes said, adding that some hotels had zero occupancy that month.
After that dismal month, the county’s numbers slowly started to climb back up but occupancy remained flat at about 50% through the end of the year. By February 2021, the occupancy rate was back up to 84.6% and it climbed even higher in April.
The decline on tourism had a huge negative effect on Tourist Development Tax revenue. Pinellas charges a 6% tax, commonly referred to as a “bed tax” on accommodations rented for less than six months. April 2020’s collection was down 92.34% compared to the same month in 2019.
In 2019, the tax generated more than $63 million. In 2020, revenue dropped to $48 million.
Hayes told commissioners that collection of bed tax was another sign that things were improving. Collection in March was nearly $9.7 million, up almost 95% from the $4.96 million collected last year. In March 2019, the county collected $9.6 million.
He also showed a comparison chart of COVID-19’s impact on tourism last year. The number of visitors to the county in 2020 was down to 12.54 billion compared to 15.3 billion in 2019.
The decrease in visitors had a big effect on direct visitor spending, going from nearly $5.6 million in 2019 to slightly more than $3.6 million in 2020. The economic impact of tourism in the county fell to about $5.89 million from $9 million in 2019.
The number of hotel room nights declined to 4.25 million compared to 6.87 million in 2019. The lack of visitors in local hotel rooms contributed greatly to a severe reduction in industry payroll, which dropped by almost a billion dollars last year. The county had 100,000 tourism jobs in 2019 and only 65,000 in 2020.
But the future is bright, according to national research that says leisure travel is expected to make a big comeback this year. Hayes said the county’s vacation rentals were on pace to meet or beat 2019.
He said there was usually a lull in travel during the summer months and marketing efforts shift to target in-state visitors. This year, however, demand from out-of-state travelers is projected to remain strong.
“Our summer should exceed what we’re seen in previous summers because there is a pent-up demand for folks to get out and travel,” he said.
And that’s without international or business travelers, which Hayes hopes to see a return of by fall.
The Tourist Development Council is starting work on a five-year strategic plan, which will include input from all county’s stakeholders, as well as residents. The goal is to find ways to drive tourism forward for the next five years. Hayes said the results should be available by January 2022.
“We want to hear from everybody,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to correct bed tax numbers and direct visitor spending totals.