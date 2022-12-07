ST. PETERSBURG — You don’t have to be Jewish to “Chase the Dreidel,” participate in a sanctioned, professionally timed 5K run, or enjoy the flavor and fun of Hanukkah at Congregation B’nai Israel, 300 58th St. N., on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.
This year, Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights celebrated on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, is actually observed one week later, from Dec. 18-26.
The holiday commemorates the victory by Judah Maccabee, his sons and a small army, over the Greek Seleucid Empire and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd Century BCE. According to Jewish texts, when the temple’s menorah was purified it had only enough sacred oil to burn for one day, but in what is viewed as a miracle the holy flame lasted eight days.
In modern times, the holiday is celebrated by lighting eight candles on a Hanukkah menorah, as a symbol of illuminating the darkness, and getting though dark times by trusting in miracles.
There are also gatherings of family and friends to exchange gifts, eat sizzling latkes and play traditional games like spin the dreidel. The dreidel is a four-sided spinning top, the lifelike form of which will lead the 8th edition of the 5k Chase the Dreidel run at CBI.
Led by a costumed dreidel character, about 200 runners will dash or walk up 58th Street to the Pinellas Trail and back in the synagogue’s signature winter event. The event which started out with about 120 participants has grown each year, as word has spread among both running enthusiasts and people who just want to have some fun exercise, Co-Chairwoman Susan LeVine said.
“This is a stress-free, very low pressure, family fun event for everyone from first timers to professionals who want to get some practice at an officially sanctioned and chip-timed 5K run,” LeVine said.
Professional runners can dash through the course, while others walk, and families roll baby carriages. Chase the Dreidel also features a fun run for youngsters under 11.
She explained runners come from all over Tampa Bay and Florida to participate. Last year, Lee Kolias from West Melbourne won the 5k race for men in 18:30, while the woman’s winner was Candice Wayne from St. Petersburg in 20:25.
There is even a prize for the person who finishes last. The event takes about 6 months to organize, and this year there will be heightened security all along the race route.
Registrants receive a race shirt and swag bag filled with Tampa Bay Rays items, plus each participant who finishes will also get a specially designed, collectible medal, created and handmade by local artist Susan LeVine of SML Pottery.
LeVine lived the traditional 95-year-old children’s Hanukkah song, “I had a little dreidel/I made it out of clay/And when it’s dry and ready/ A dreidel I shall play,” by creating 200 dreidel medals out of clay, which were then dried and ready, fired twice to 2,000 degrees, calligraphied with Hebrew letters, glazed, and attached to a lanyard.
LeVine, whose hand-crafted pottery, Judaica items and other creations are available on Etsy, got her first copyright in 2012 for her famed Florida ceramic alligator creations. She said the medals also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Congregation B’nai Israel, so it is likely this will be the only year in which she makes a medallion for the race.
Race registration is $36 in advance or $50 on race day, with registrants also savoring a potato latke dinner, with jelly donuts for dessert after the race. Those who only want to participate in the dinner pay $5 the day of the race.
Fried potato pancakes or latkies signify the oil used to light the menorah in the temple. It’s Israeli tradition to enjoy jelly donuts, round balls of deep-fried dough filled with jelly, called sufganiyot in Hebrew, to signify the oil that lit the menorah in the Holy Temple.
During the height of the Covid epidemic CBI featured a virtual run, LeVine said. Speaking of virtual runs, this year Chase the Dreidel also offers a virtual 5K option. Just sign up, lace up anywhere and still receive the race t-shirt, organizers noted.
Information is available and links to sign up on the Chase the Dreidel Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/chasethedreidel5K.
Would-be participants can sign up for the run at: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=116858.