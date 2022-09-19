LARGO — The body had no arms and one leg when it was spotted floating along the shore of Taylor Lake in Largo by a passerby walking a dog at John S. Taylor Park on May 31. A flying disc floated a few feet away.
Now, more than three months after his death, a Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office report has determined Sean McGuinness, 47, drowned after an alligator attack.
The autopsy also found cocaine in McGuinness’ body.
The lake is alongside a disc golf course and, according to the report, McGuinness often was seen going into the lake looking for discs that had been lost in the water. He’d clean them and sell them to players needing another disc to play.
It is believed he was looking for discs when he was attacked, the Largo Police Department said.
The lake is known to be home to many alligators and warnings are posted around the area.
When police arrived on May 31, they saw a large alligator near McGuinness’ body. They did not see any of his missing limbs in the water, according to the medical examiner’s report, but officers did see blood in the water.